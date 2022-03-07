West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite - pictured batting against Sri Lanka in November last year. Picture: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images

As many as 5,000 supporters are believed to have made the trip, with fans eager to follow the team after two years of Covid travel restrictions.

Those numbers will spike even further in Barbados, where the Kensington Oval often starts to feel like an away venue for the Windies, but Brathwaite is more than happy to welcome a bumper crowd.

Massed ranks of England flags on the grass banks have not helped the tourists much over the years, with just one series win on these shores in the last 53 years.

England's Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the first Test against West Indies through injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We’re really looking forward to it, we always look forward to this series,” he said.

“It means a lot, obviously the Barmy Army comes down and gives you a nice atmosphere and we look forward to the challenge.

“This series itself is always different to every other series we have.

“This series always has a lot of energy and at times that can inspire guys. You know, I think at home we’re generally good.

Yorkshire's Matthew Fisher will have to wait for his Test debut for England. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“As a team we’re ready and we know what we can do. The stats are there and the record shows we do well throughout history, but we’ve still got to look ahead.”

Brathwaite’s predecessor Jason Holder was able to carry the proud tradition on, sealing a 2-1 win over England when they last visited in 2019. He has since passed on the reins, leaving him to focus on his own all-rounder’s battle with Ben Stokes.

Holder has been a thorn in England’s side previously – averaging 62.83 with the bat and 24.93 with the ball in five home games against them – and is being backed to rise to the occasion again.

“Jason looks forward to each challenge and obviously Stokesy is a world class all-rounder,” said Brathwaite.

“Those two guys will possibly be at it, but Jason is a quality cricketer and I guarantee he’ll continue to show that for us.

“At times it can be motivating, because those guys are world class both with the bat and the ball and then sometimes in the field, you know, doing something special too. So for us it inspires us and we always look forward to seeing it to be honest.”

Ollie Robinson, meanwhile, was yesterday ruled out of the England line-up with a back spasm, with uncapped seamer Saqib Mahmood stepping into the squad.

Robinson pulled up midway through an over during the warm-up match against a CWI President’s XI and was unable to take part in training on Sunday.

England were already unlikely to gamble on the 28-year-old’s fitness but that settled the issue, allowing Mahmood – ahead of Yorkshire’s Matthew Fisher – to take his spot in a 12-man squad.

Interim head coach Paul Collingwood and captain Joe Root must now decide whether to hand the Lancashire quick a debut in an all-seam attack or stick with Jack Leach’s left-arm spin.

Craig Overton seems certain to play, while Mark Wood has recovered from illness, but with record wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad controversially dropped for the tour, concerns over the depth of the pace attack is the last thing the tourists wanted.

“Ollie is a talented bowler. Naturally he’ll be a big miss,” said Chris Woakes.

“He’s shown in his short Test career so far that he’s certainly got the skills and the ability to do good things in the format. At the same time, it gives people opportunities.