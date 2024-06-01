“I’m going to try and play an explosive brand of cricket, try and take the game forward and be positive.

Donovan Ferreira, centre, flanked by Jordan Thompson, left, and Joe Root, right, after Yorkshire had dismissed Worcestershire for 101 on the South African's debut for the county on Thursday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Only one man goes by that nickname, of course, and in any case Ferreira is a different sort of player to the great Don Bradman.

For a start, Ferreira doesn’t do red-ball - or at least not with any relish.

When this correspondent asked Yorkshire’s new T20 overseas recruit whether he would fancy a crack at Championship cricket at some point in the future, the answer betrayed a man with no designs on Bradman’s famous red-ball average of 99.94.

Nice to meet you: Ferreira obliges young fans after the game. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“No, the ball swings too much over here,” said Ferreira. “I think my repertoire, my niche, is white-ball cricket at this moment in time.”

Then, with a grin on his face and a glint in his eye, he added: “I don’t want to damage my confidence and nick off in the red-ball.”

Each man to his own, of course, and “The Don of Headingley” has not been signed for a first-class format in which he has appeared only 11 times since making his debut in the South African domestic competition in 2021.

Ferreria has played twice as many List A games and just over five as many T20 matches, with white-ball cricket very much his forte.

His abilities have already seen him play two T20 internationals for South Africa, against Australia and India late last year. Although not part of South Africa’s World T20 squad, the confident 25-year-old insists that he is not thinking or dwelling on that.

“To be fair, I think South Africa has picked the best T20 squad,” he added, with the Proteas beginning their tournament against Sri Lanka in New York on Monday.

“If I’d performed a bit better, I would be in the squad; you can’t really be disappointed if you didn’t actually put the results on the field, and there’s other guys who did better than me.

“It’s just motivated me to do better, but I’m not really thinking about putting myself back in the international team. It’s more important what Yorkshire needs and how can I contribute to the team; if you get ahead of yourself, you can fall short.”

It took Ferreira just 10 balls to make his mark on his Yorkshire debut against Worcestershire at Headingley on Thursday.

Matthew Waite, the former Yorkshire all-rounder, came down the pitch to the left-arm spinner Dan Moriarty and Ferreira whipped off the bails at lightning speed.

Later, he took a smart catch off the same bowler when Tom Taylor edged a ball that was too close to cut.

On a night when his powerful batting wasn’t required, Yorkshire romping to a 102-run target for the loss of two wickets, Ferreira’s glovework was polished, assured.

“I hadn’t kept for about four months, so it was nice to get that under my belt,” he said.

“I bowl a bit of off-spin as well, but the lads are doing a good job so I’ll just stay behind the stumps. The gloves help to keep my hands warm.”

The English weather has certainly required a readjustment, with Ferreira arriving straight from the Indian Premier League.

He was part of a strong Rajasthan Royals side that included Jos Buttler and the former Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore, with whom he bonded on-and-off the field.

“Myself, TKC and Jos spent a lot of time together. Tom… what a lovely lad. He just had good things to say about Yorkshire; he even offered me to stay at his place.

“Jos… he’s a magnificent player, I don’t need to say it. His mindset and his mental strength is something quite astonishing.”

From how he describes himself, Ferreira is cut from a similar cloth. He is not the sort to die wondering, as they say.

“I’m going to try and play an explosive brand of cricket, try and take the game forward and be positive.

"That’s the message that Ottis (Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach) has given me. He wants me to express myself and to be who I am, and that’s to take the game forward as much as possible.

“If I come off, then hopefully we win. It’s reassuring to have the coach backing you from the start.”

Ferreira said he had immediately been made to feel at home.

“Being over here has felt like a family and people have accepted me. That helps as an overseas pro because it can get lonely being away from family.

“But it’s been a dream so far and it’s been so smooth so far, and if that’s the start, then it’s only going to get better.