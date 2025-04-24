Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his heyday, Ted Peate was considered the finest spin bowler in the world, the first in the long line of famous Yorkshire left-arm spinners that included Bobby Peel, Wilfred Rhodes, Hedley Verity and Johnny Wardle.

Now a campaign has been launched to mark the final resting place of Peate, who died in Newlay, Horsforth, in 1900, just nine days after his 45th birthday.

Ian Lockwood, a Skipton-born author and a former editor of the Craven Herald, is seeking to raise £2,000 to provide a headstone where Peate lies beneath a bare patch of grass in Yeadon Cemetery, at the very side of the airport runway, to highlight his remarkable record for Yorkshire and England – 1,076 first-class wickets at 13.49, with best figures of 8-5 against Surrey at Holbeck in 1883.

Revealing: Author Ian Lockwood stands at the unmarked grave of Ted Peate, the subject of a new book that explores the life of an unheralded Yorkshire cricketing star.

Lockwood, who has written the first ever biography of Peate, to be published next month, believes it is time that proper tribute was paid to this once celebrated figure of Victorian cricket.

“Today most people have never heard of Ted Peate but in the 1880s he was the best spin bowler in the world,” said Lockwood.

“That’s not my judgement - it’s the view of the Australian captain (at the time) Billy Murdoch.

“He died in 1900, the family couldn’t afford to put up a gravestone and he’s been forgotten. It’s time to put that right.”

Lockwood's new book about Ted Peate is out in May.

Lockwood, whose book Ten Drunks and a Parson: The Life and Times of Ted Peate, published by Pitch, chronicles not only the player’s cricketing achievements but also, as that title would suggest, a colourful life pockmarked by a penchant for alcohol.

“Ten drunks and a parson”, indeed, was Lord Hawke’s blunt assessment of matters when he took charge as Yorkshire captain in the 1880s with a remit to improve the capacity of an under-performing side - away from the bar, that is.

His first act was to dispense with Peate, sacked in 1887, aged 32, despite having been Yorkshire’s leading wicket-taker in seven of his eight seasons, Hawke calling it “one of my saddest tasks” and noting – with more than a hint of respect – that “he (Peate) bore no grudge and invariably greeted me with the same, slow, spontaneous ‘Good morning, my Lord, I hope you are as well as I am.’

Alas, Peate was not a well man at all, failing eyesight and a rapidly expanding girth precipitating his eventual death from pneumonia and the euphemistic observation in Wisden that “he would have lasted longer had he ordered his life more carefully”.

How the Illustrated London News portrayed the 1882 Oval Test that gave birth to the Ashes. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Despite his deteriorating health as he drifted from the first-class scene, Peate continued to play with success in Leeds club cricket and also for Skipton. He was also the first groundsman at Headingley.

Born in Holbeck in 1855, Peate had learned his cricket at Yeadon and also represented Manningham, where he changed from bowling pace to spin as he found it gave him extra control.

He spent a season touring local fetes with a group of clowns known as Treloar’s Clown Cricketers, a curious interlude subject to ridicule in the Broad Acres where, as everyone knows, they don’t play cricket for fun (Arthur Treloar was a Cornishman who played for Middlesex and served as the group’s manager).

Before long, Peate proved himself anything but a clown with ball in hand, breaking into the Yorkshire side and winning a place on the 1881-82 tour of Australia.

When Australia visited for the one-off Test at the Oval in 1882, he was part of the first full-strength England team beaten by an Australian side in England, leading to the famous mock obituary in The Sporting Times that bemoaned the death of English cricket and quipped that “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia”. And thus the legend was born.

Peate opened the bowling in both innings of that Oval Test with George Ulyett, his Yorkshire team-mate, and took eight wickets in the match, but it was his dismissal at No 11, bowled swinging for glory, that is most recalled as an England side boasting W.G. Grace, and chasing just 85 to win, collapsed from 51-2 to 77 all-out to lose by seven runs.

Two years later, in the inaugural Lord’s Test, Peate would put his name first on the famous honours board with 6-85 in the Australia first innings, helping England to an innings triumph that would go on to seal their first home Ashes series win, adding to a legacy that – thanks to Ian Lockwood – will now hopefully lead to a lasting memorial.

* Donations to the Peate headstone appeal can be made via justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tedpeatememorial Any surplus funds will go towards grassroots cricket.