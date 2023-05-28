SHAN MASOOD believes Yorkshire have got more quality in their ranks than the sides who are beating them in a stark admission that his team are not performing to their potential.

Speaking after a third straight defeat in the T20 Blast, with Durham’s 28-run win at Headingley following setbacks on the road at Worcestershire and Birmingham, Masood, pictured, said that Yorkshire were stronger than their rivals.

“I feel that we’ve had more quality than the three sides that we’ve played, with all due respect to the opposition,” said Masood, with Yorkshire’s defeat their ninth in 12 matches in all cricket since their last victory in August.

“But other sides are getting things right, getting the processes right, and getting the results, and so far we haven’t been able to do that.

Shan Masood shakes hands with fellow captain Alex Lees, the former Yorkshire batsman, before his team's defeat against Durham. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“I still feel this is a good team, a good squad, a good roster to have to win such a tournament, but it’s about getting things right.”

Masood felt Yorkshire made too many mistakes against Durham, who scored 217-3 after he sent them into bat, Alex Lees, the former Yorkshire batsman, scoring a T20-career best 90 and Ollie Robinson 64 not out.

Yorkshire made 189-7 in reply, five batsmen scoring between 24 and 39 but no one threatening a match-winning innings.

“It felt very freakish (the result) at Worcester,” said Masood.

“Afterwards, we spoke about how the performance was really good, the process was really good.

“But this time we made mistakes, which kept Durham ahead in all facets of the game, whether bowling, fielding or batting.

"I felt we made a lot of mistakes in terms of the process.”

After two years of appalling off-field turmoil, with the racism scandal destroying the club, the on-field situation is also at crisis point.

Yorkshire have two extremely tough T20 games coming up – against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, and Lancashire at Headingley on Thursday – and desperately need some wins on the board.

“We have to accept what’s happened and be honest with ourselves,” added Masood.