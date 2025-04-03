Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am incredibly delighted to have been made club captain,” said the former England batter.

“I really am Yorkshire through and through, so it's a real honour for me to lead this team in the first stage of our new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From being around the girls on our pre-season tour, it's easy to see how talented the squad is, and Rich (Pyrah, women’s coach) has been clear in what his aims and vision for the season ahead will be. I'm excited greatly by it, and I am really looking forward to getting started.”

Lauren Winfield-Hill. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Winfield-Hill, 34, will be supported by two vice-captains during the campaign. Scotland star Rachel Slater and young gun Maddie Ward will step in when needed.

"Being captain of this great club is not just about leading on the field but also leading off it, too,” added Winfield-Hill.

“I hope that under my captaincy our team can inspire the next generation of young women cricketers in Yorkshire."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pyrah said: “We are delighted that Lauren will lead us going forward. Her experience is unrivalled and will stand our young squad in good stead for the season ahead.

“For Rachel and Maddie to stand alongside Lauren will be invaluable. Both Rachel and Maddie have shown fantastic leadership qualities, and this will give them opportunities to become excellent leaders moving forward.

"Lauren's appointment as club captain caps off what has been an incredibly positive pre-season tour, and we cannot wait to get our season started".