SATURDAY was a bad day for the second-placed clubs in both the Yorkshire Southern Premier League and Yorkshire Premier League North.

Castleford’s second defeat in three matches means that North leaders Clifton Alliance have stretched their advantage to 28 points.

Things are tighter in the Southern league, but the setback for Tickhill now gives Cleethorpes a 14-point buffer over them.

Clifton made 283-9 at Driffield Town, opener Bryn Llewellyn dominating proceedings with 134 at almost a run a ball. The 24-year-old Aussie hit 17 fours and three sixes and put on 108 for the first wicket with George Breheney (37) before adding 81 for the third with Matthew Hattee (40).

Platform: Former Yorkshire player Will Fraine helped York CC to a big win at Scarborough in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Alec Drury (68) then proved the main obstacle as Town replied with 135, as Llewellyn (5-39) completed a superb day.

Keeper Joe Hall (71) was the key figure in Woodhouse Grange’s 219-9 at Savile Park, and not even David Wainwright’s all-round skills (3-54 and 41) could save Cas, although he added 68 for the sixth wicket with Connor Hyde (52) in their 149.

Henry Thompson (33no) and William Bates (31no) helped third-placed Harrogate to a 10-wicket win over Easingwold, while York’s potent top three of Will Fraine (69), Duncan Snell (63) and Breidyn Schaper (50), aided by No 4 Luke Kilby’s 33, set the platform for a 56-run win at Scarborough, David Brent taking 5-36 for the winners.

Openers Mark Fisher (87) and Zeeshan Malik (58) put on 139 as Sheriff Hutton Bridge beat Stamford Bridge by eight wickets, while captain Nathan Johnson (53 and 5-38) inspired improving Hull Zingari to a 72-run win at Sessay.

In the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, openers Fiontan Logan (93) and Joe Norbury (32) put on 93 for Treeton at home to Cleethorpes, but it was all downhill from there in a six-wicket defeat as Harry Clewett (4-47) and Harry Warwick (56no) shone.

Tickhill chose to field at Wakefield Thornes, keeper Joe Billings (43) putting on 54 with James Rhodes (32) and 47 with Freddie Egleston (55) in Thornes’ 194-8, Rhett Bridgens (71no) then playing a lone hand as Tickhill lost by 16 runs.

Captain Alex Grimes (85) and fellow opener Josh Del Simone (115 not out), put on 162 in Appleby Frodingham’s 298-3 at home to basement boys Elsecar, who were then skittled for 108, Kieran Watson taking 4-15. Tom Jones took 5-34 as Cawthorne defeated Barnsley by 104 runs, while James Dobson bagged 5-37 as Doncaster Town saw off Shiregreen by 32 runs. Neil Longhurst’s 79 for Whitley Hall ensured that Sheffield Collegiate’s losing run continued.

In the Bradford Premier League, Bradford & Bingley are back in the bottom two after being unable to defend 258 at Cleckheaton, skipper James Stansfield (3-54) and young pace bowler Bradley Sylvester (3-66) keeping Bingley honest. Muhammad Akmal (98) and Stansfield (73no) then had a partnership of 112 for Cleckheaton’s fifth wicket as they won with four overs in hand.

Farsley defeated Jer Lane by 35 runs. Chris Beech batted throughout Farsley’s innings of 317-7, scoring 131 not out. Jer opener Mosun Hussain made 108 but they fell short on 282, Joe Pocklington taking 5-77 and Isaac Bepey 4-43. Pudsey Congs won by five wickets at Undercliffe.

Woodlands were tested by Townville, who had them at 115-6 (Dishan Vimukthi 4-65) before Elliot Richardson (44) stepped up to the plate and Townville restricted to 171.

Woodlands have an eight-point advantage over New Farnley, who eased to a seven-wicket win at Ossett.

Scholes and Moorlands are still tied at the top of the Huddersfield League Premiership after convincing wins.

Benji Birkhead (54), Paul Nasser (66), Louis Brook (4-30) and Yasser Imtiaz (3-0) helped Scholes trounce Delph & Dobcross, while Moorlands beat Hoylandswaine by 51 runs. Sam Tyas (4-39) and Jack Newby (71no) starred for Skelmanthorpe, who beat Broad Oak by five wickets.

Otley’s lead at the head of the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division is now 54 points after Saltaire faltered.

Opener Jason Krafft was sixth out at 221 after scoring 125, including 14 fours and three sixes, adding 116 for the second wicket with Dan Revis (52) in Burley’s 245-6, Saltaire making 139 as Revis took 5-25. Collingham are back in second, defeating visitors Rawdon by 105 runs.

