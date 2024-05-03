The Diamonds are aiming to get back to winning ways in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday (10.30am) having lost to Blaze at Scarborough on Wednesday.

After two opening victories, they have lost their last two, including against Southern Vipers away from home last Saturday.

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s defeat to Blaze, which saw the visitors chase down 189 to win by two wickets with two balls to spare, Australian all-rounder Erin Burns described it as “bittersweet”.

MEASURED: Northern Diamonds' Leah Dobson hits out against the Blaze during Wednesday;s defeat at Scarborough in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On one hand, the Diamonds lost. On the other, they fought admirably to almost pull the game out of the fire having slipped to 82-5 when batting first.

That description is something 22-year-old Dobson could relate to given she scored an excellent middle order 54 at a North Marine Road ground which is close to home.

Firstly, reflecting on her half-century, Dobson said: “I live 20 mins down the round, so it’s nice for us to come here and play and for me to play well. Having grown up around Scarborough, to play here for Diamonds is pretty special.

“To also have my family and friends here is amazing.

“I didn’t play too much here growing up - it’s been more so since the Diamonds started. But this place definitely holds a very special place in my heart.

“My uncle used to play here, my dad as well. It’s nice that I’m able to do that too.”

When watching Dobson compile her fifty, playing the situation superbly and curbing her natural attacking instincts, was a reminder of the way she played in scoring 44 in the RHF Trophy final victory over Southern Vipers at Lord’s in 2022.

It is definitely an area of her game she’s been working on, including during her most recent winter spell of grade cricket with the Gold Coast Dolphins club.

She said: “It’s something that me and Dani (Hazell, coach) have spoken about a lot. I’m obviously a very aggressive player, so for me to go out there and change, adapt and take my time was nice.