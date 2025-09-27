Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s head coach was proud of his players after they secured top-flight status for another year.

But in rating the season “a six or a seven”, McGrath said Yorkshire have to be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although it’s a good achievement to stay in Division One, I don’t think we should be celebrating,” he said, with McGrath’s team signing off with an innings win over Durham.

High standards: Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Just because we’ve stayed up and had a decent run in the Metro Bank (to the semi-finals), our mindset needs to be far, far above that.

“I’m disappointed overall because I expected more in terms of challenging. I guess the Metro Bank’s the only one (competition) where we realistically looked like we could win it, so I’d probably give the season a six or a seven.”

McGrath’s men finished seventh in the Championship First Division after four wins, six draws and four defeats. All of the defeats came in the first half of the season, with the side playing much better from that point on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gap to Durham - relegated by two points after their defeat at Headingley, along with bottom club Worcestershire - was 24 points, which was comfortable enough for Yorkshire in the end.

On the flip side, Yorkshire finished only four points behind fourth-placed Sussex and 13 behind Somerset in third, giving McGrath confidence that, with “a few tweaks”, Yorkshire can be more of a force next year.

“Obviously it’s been a challenge but the players have given everything and I think we’ve grown as a team and a unit,” he added.

“I think individuals have got better throughout, and we’ve got the nucleus of a good team that can go and win trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think, given one or two departures, we’re obviously a little bit light in the seam department, so I think that’s something we need to look at and in terms of depth, and with the batting we just need to be more consistent; Notts (the champions) got a lot more batting points (32 to Yorkshire’s 21), and that’s a big difference.