DAWID MALAN believes a change in mindset has been the key to a change in fortunes for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast.

The club achieved their third successive win in the competition against Derbyshire on Sunday after starting their T20 season with three straight defeats.

The England man suggested that a change in approach had made all the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think at some points we’ve been very focused on the result,” said Malan.

Ben Mike seals the latest win for a Yorkshire team profiting from a change in mindset. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“We were very focused on, ‘We have to win, we have to win.’

“When it gets to those tight situations, and people are so desperate to win, you end up trying too hard and it doesn’t work.

“We’ve gone away from that a bit. We believe that the result will take care of itself if we do our basics really well and the right things.

"It’s been a different change in mindset, and it’s paying off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malan’s comments echo the mantra of Shan Masood, the new Yorkshire captain, who has been stressing to his players the importance of getting their processes right as opposed to concentrating too much on the outcome.

No one has heeded that call more than Malan, who has produced key contributions in each of the three victories.

First, the left-hander hit an unbeaten 95, his highest T20 score for Yorkshire, in the eight-run win against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Malan followed up with 83 in the 15-run triumph against Lancashire at Headingley before his unbeaten 81 at the same ground secured the seven-wicket success against Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going alright at the moment,” he added. “It’s always nice when you’re hitting the ball nicely to try and contribute to wins.

“I’m fortunate that the three times I’ve got in, I’ve managed to get us close to, or over, the line. That’s key. It’s not about stats, it’s about how many wins you contribute to.”

Yorkshire were too strong for a Derbyshire side who scored 166-8 after Masood won the toss and sent them into bat.

A bigger total had seemed likely when Haider Ali and Wayne Madsen were at the crease, the third-wicket pair sharing 88 from 50 deliveries, but the loss of both men towards the end of the innings - amid a general clatter of wickets - restricted the chase to comfortable proportions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malan’s innings, made from 58 balls with nine fours and three sixes, helped Yorkshire home with 10 balls to spare, Adam Lyth chipping in with 31 and David Wiese 30. Ben Mike was Yorkshire’s most successful bowler with 3-39.

“When they were 120-2, we thought we’d be chasing 180 or 190,” said Malan. “All credit to the bowlers. It’s a young bowling attack, and it’s great to see them be willing to step up, adapt and learn.”

Yorkshire return to action on Tuesday when they face Leicestershire at Grace Road (6.30pm start).