Chris Woakes in a sling as Mohammed Siraj wins dramatic fifth Test for India against England

India completed one of the most dramatic Test match victories ever seen on British soil, squaring the series with a stunning six-run victory after Chris Woakes attempted to carry England over the line with a dislocated shoulder.

England arrived on the final day of a classic Test summer needing 35 runs to complete a remarkable chase of 374 but were blown away on a morning of unbearable tension and sporting drama.

They lost four for 28 as Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson succumbed to searing pressure at the Oval.

Woakes, who is expected to be out for several months with the injury he sustained in the field on Friday, answered his country’s call by coming out at No 11 to try and finish the job.

India's Mohammed Siraj (right) celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval (Picture: PA)

Holding the bat in hand, with his left arm bundled up in a sling under his sweater, he joined the fray with 17 runs still needed and was grimacing in pain throughout his brief stay.

In the end he did not face a ball as Mohammed Siraj (pictured) clean bowled Atkinson to secure a sensational result and a 2-2 series draw.

The drama unfolded across 57 unforgettable minutes that tested the courage, character and cricketing will of both sides to the limit.

Had Woakes played his part in edging England to their target, batting left-handed and against all medical good sense, it would have gone down in the pantheon of great moments at this famous ground. As it was, it a near miss.

England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, appears on pain on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London (Picture: PA)

It was also a fitting conclusion to see the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy shared between two teams who have pushed each other to the physical and psychological depths over the course of seven gripping weeks.

Ben Stokes’ team may not travel for this winter’s Ashes as favourites but they will go having been pushed all the way in a five-match marathon that has challenged them like never before. Even so, they will reflect with regret on squandering a winning position of 301-3 on the third afternoon, with Joe Root and Harry Brook both sitting pretty on centuries.

Before bad light and rain halted play on Sunday, England’s scoring had ground to a complete halt. The rollercoaster continued to throw up surprises on Monday as Overton hit the first two balls to the boundary. Having shaved the target down to 27, Smith’s feet were in cement as he wafted outside off to Siraj’s first two balls then nicked the third.

England’s insistence of playing at everything continued, a high-risk response that brought several more fresh-air shots as well as seven runs before the next gut punch.

It was Siraj again, ducking one in and pounding the front pad. Overton had already charged through to the non-striker’s end seeking a leg bye and signalled for DRS as he ran through. Ball-tracking showed it clipping leg stump on umpire’s call.

Tongue was soon exposed, Krishna railing a full ball through his defences to scatter the stumps.