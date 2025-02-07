Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his first in-depth interview since the process began to sell off the eight franchises in the competition, whose introduction he oversaw during his time as chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Graves revealed that he had been bombarded with thank-yous as the scale of the financial success became clear.

Those include communications from such as former World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who believe that Graves and the ECB have done the sport a huge service by creating a vehicle for private investment which has so far raised around £400m for the county and recreational game.

Yorkshire, a club where Graves was re-elected chair exactly one year ago, stand to make £55m-plus from the process after selling their 51 per cent stake in Northern Superchargers, the Headingley-based franchise, which was bought for £100m outright on Wednesday by Sun Group, owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Colin Graves said he felt vindicated by the success of The Hundred sell-off, which has raised staggering sums of money for the game and will help Yorkshire CCC to clear its debts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The eight host venues in The Hundred were each gifted a 51 per cent stake by the ECB, which is selling its own 49 per cent stake in each franchise to be spread across the game. The eventual value of the competition could near £1bn, a staggering sum which would almost triple expectations at the ECB.

For Graves, the figures vindicate the concept and his own key role in it, with The Hundred dividing opinion and changing cricket forever.

Along with Tom Harrison, the former ECB chief executive, and Sanjay Patel, the competition’s former managing director, and now the chief executive at Yorkshire, he has been unwavering in his view that it will ultimately protect the English game as the sport moves towards a global franchise market driven by India.

“I always said this will be the saviour of English cricket, with outside investment coming into English cricket, and that’s been proved right with the sort of figures that have been put on the table and accepted already,” Graves told The Yorkshire Post.

Graves is pictured arriving at Headingley last February when he made a dramatic return to the club as chair. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Everything I have said has been proved right from the day that we invented The Hundred, and the day that we launched The Hundred.

“It’s saving the English game for the next 30 to 40 years.

"Without this, English cricket would be struggling.

“I’ve had so many people who’ve texted me and emailed me and said, ‘Colin, what you said was right, you’ve saved English cricket.’

Sanjay Patel, the former managing director of The Hundred, and current chief executive of Yorkshire CCC. Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sport Industry Group.

"They’ve said, ‘what you said when you were chairman (of the ECB) has been proved right, good on you’.

“The amount of flak that I’ve personally taken over the last nine, ten years has been horrendous, to be honest, but I’ve never wavered on this because I knew it was the right thing to do.

"There were three of us (behind it) - Sanjay, Tom Harrison and myself. My big job as ECB chairman was to get it through the counties, to get them to vote for it.

“Without this, English cricket would be in a total financial mess, and county cricket would be at a massive risk – that’s the reality.

Fans take in a Superchargers game at Headingley. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

“This should protect English cricket going forward - provided, and I stress the word ‘provided’, the funds are used wisely.”

Graves’s caveat highlights the responsibility on all sides to ensure that the windfall is not frittered away.

For clubs like Yorkshire, it is, first and foremost, the chance to wipe debt and to boost creaking bank balances; at a stroke, the sale of Superchargers will clear Yorkshire’s £25m arrears (most of them owed to the Graves family trust) and give them some £30m-plus to play with.

It also, with specific reference to Yorkshire, emphasises why Graves - contrary to a number of reports - has no plan to abandon the club’s ambition to demutualise: in other words, to change its status from a members’ owned organisation to a private company.

Only the justification, it seems, for this move has now changed - from the pressing, wolf-at-the-door scenario when the idea was first mooted in a letter to members last May, to the desire to avert the sort of financial mismanagement that bedevilled the club during the racism crisis, when unfair dismissal payouts and extortionate salaries took it to the brink of administration.

“Our plan, basically, is to pay off all the debt and to make sure that we’re sustainable going forward, and that we spend wisely going forward,” added Graves, with around £7m also owed in the form of private loans and about £3m to the bank.

“But we’d still need to look at changing it into a limited company from a members’ club because, by doing that, you protect it all the more.

“It would stop money being wasted because, by outside investment coming in as a limited company, it would make sure that the money would be spent properly and not wasted. As a members’ club, as we’ve seen over the last few years, that could be wasted overnight.”

Even Graves has been surprised by the sums of money The Hundred has generated. London Spirit drew a total value of £295m, benefitting from a bidding war involving a Silicon Valley consortium that eventually prevailed, an eye-catching investment surely explicable only by Spirit’s association with host venue Lord’s.

Oval Invincibles was valued at £125m, Manchester Originals £110m, Northern Superchargers £100m (that is thought to have exceeded Yorkshire’s expectations by a good £15m), Birmingham Phoenix £82m and Welsh Fire £80m, with Trent Rockets and Southern Brave next up for grabs.

“It’s more than I anticipated tournament-wise, without a shadow of doubt, but it shows the value of people wanting to invest in English cricket, and that’s what I’ve always said,” added Graves.

“English cricket was always attractive, and this tournament is even more attractive because it’s a new tournament and it attracts a new audience, and it’s achieved all the things it was meant to achieve.

“The biggest challenge now is making sure that the investors, working together with the ECB, take it all in the right direction. They’ve got to make sure they do that now they’ve invested all this money; that’s what I’d be doing if I was an investor.”

There is much speculation as to how The Hundred will now evolve. Will there be more teams going forward? It seems likely. Will the team names change? Let’s hope so. The word “Superchargers”, for example, has always struck one as sounding a little too close to children’s toy territory, offering a temptation - not always resisted - to playfully refer to Headingley’s finest in print as “Northern Supermarkets”, for instance, or, if the typewriter is working properly, “Northern Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”.

At least “Northern Sunrisers”, if one might be permitted to present an alternative suggestion (in keeping with a Sun Group portfolio which includes Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20), would have a more acceptable ring.

Amid speculation that the 100-ball concept will eventually morph into another T20 tournament, Graves is unequivocal, believing that this would surrender a key point of difference. He added that it could also have negative consequences for the T20 Blast.

“The Hundred shouldn’t become a T20,” he said. “You’ve got a successful tournament that’s achieved all the things it wanted to with a new audience, so why turn it into another T20? If you did that, you’d just kill the Blast anyway, so that’s up to English cricket to decide what it wants going forward.

“Investors have invested mega money in this tournament, so why change it? If they want to do that, that’s up to them, but I think they’d be taking a massive risk when they’ve invested all that money. Good luck to them, though, if that’s what they want.

“From my point of view, The Hundred is different, it’s got a new audience, it’s on terrestrial television, it’s got women and children coming in droves, which we’ve never had before, so why change?”

Graves believes that The Hundred could even expand across the globe.

“It could become an international tournament,” he said. “You could play it in other countries and, I think, if I was an investor, that’s what I’d be looking at, but that’s not my domain.

