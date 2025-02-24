Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sense of a club that has come through the tough times on-and-off the field is palpable and although controversy has never been too far away in the history of Yorkshire cricket, there is every reason to suspect that brighter days lie ahead for the game’s most famous county.

It is detectable in the demeanour of the players and staff and none more so than in chair Colin Graves, who believes that the jigsaw pieces are now in place.

Although the sale of the Hundred franchises will clear Yorkshire’s debts and give them some £30m-plus to play with, it is ultimately events on the field that matter most to supporters as the club looks ahead to life back in Division One of the County Championship under new head coach Anthony McGrath.

Confident: Yorkshire CCC chair Colin Graves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Asked whether he feels that the ingredients are there for on-field progress, Graves said: “I do, to be honest. I think we’ve got the right people coaching and the right management in place. I know the players are in a great position as well from what I’ve heard from everybody. It’s starting to come together. I think there’s some bright prospects ahead.”

Graves is not renowned for being a soft taskmaster and there is no sign of his own work ethic diminishing towards the end of his eighth decade.

However, the 77-year-old is quietly confident rather than bullishly optimistic as he outlined his expectations for the coming campaign, ones rooted in realism amid a prevailing sense of a club rebuilding with pragmatism at its core.

“I’m not expecting miracles,” he added. “If we can find our feet in Division One in the first year then I think we can build from there. That’s the plan. We’re not just expecting big things. We’ll be confident, but we don’t want to be overconfident and fall on our face.

“There’s no pressure from me, no pressure at all. As long as we have a good season and compete in all competitions, as long as we’re competitive all the way through, that’s the main thing. If we win anything, that would be absolutely fantastic, of course.”

On paper - that much referenced but ultimately meaningless commodity - Yorkshire should go well on all fronts.

McGrath was a proven winner at Essex and will need no extra motivation at the helm of his native county, while the club has seemingly recruited sagely in the form of overseas signings Will Sutherland and Will O’Rourke and remains in the market for another overseas bowler to cover the early-season rat-a-tat of Championship matches.

Indeed, McGrath has set his personal bar and that of the squad high, banishing talk of transition as Yorkshire readjust to life in the top-flight and insisting that they are not there to make up the numbers.

Graves is delighted to have him on board and also Gavin Hamilton, the new general manager of cricket, following an overhaul of a backroom set-up that has also brought the arrival of John Sadler as batting coach and Mick Lewis as bowling coach.

“I’ve always been impressed with Anthony,” said Graves. “I knew he was the right person when we were looking around, and the team he’s building around him I think will stand us in good stead.

“You’ve just got to look at his track record, the Championships he’s won and the teams that he’s built at Essex with very little resource. He’s built good teams, and I’m sure he’ll be able to do that at Yorkshire as well.

