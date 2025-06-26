Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update to members at Thursday’s annual general meeting, Graves clarified the windfall that is heading the club’s way.

Yorkshire are hoping to have all the funds in place by September/October after the sale of the eight franchises - including the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers for £100.5m - fetched a collective value of over £975m.

Yorkshire sold their full 51 per cent stake in Superchargers to Sun Group, the Indian conglomerate, and will also benefit from the sale of the other franchises in money being spread across the game.

Yorkshire chair Colin Graves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Yorkshire will receive an initial payment on completion of the Superchargers deal - expected to take place in the next three-to-four weeks - which will allow them to clear their debts of around £25m and transform their outlook.

Their latest accounts spell out the importance of that deal being finalised, warning that in the “highly unlikely” event that matters drag out beyond October, a full re-financing of the club’s debts would be needed to ensure it is “sustainable as a business” and “able to continue as a going concern”.

Graves and the board remain confident that matters are on track, although the sales process itself has experienced delays after the eight investors entered into a period of exclusivity with the host venues to thrash out arrangements.

It is thought that Yorkshire are in line to be one of six deals signed off by the end of next month, following much to-ing and fro-ing between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the owner of the competition, and investors regarding the so-called “participation agreement”.

Phillip Hodson, left, and Colin Graves have both been elected honorary life members of Yorkshire CCC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It is coming to a conclusion,” Graves told the AGM. “Finance-wise, we will end up with somewhere in the region of approximately £58m in total.

"The plan then would be to pay off all the debt so the club is debt free. We need expenditure of about £3m-£4m, and we should end up with circa £28m-£30m to invest.

“That money will be invested, it will not be wasted. It will not be used for things that are not going to improve Yorkshire County Cricket Club.”

Regarding the timeframe of payment, Graves added: “From our point of view, we are hoping that certainly by September, October, that the whole of our entitlement will be in our bank.

"That's what we hope. That's money from the share of the 49 per cent that the ECB has done, and our sale of the 51 per cent.

"So, from that point of view, fingers crossed, we'll have the money in the bank. As it's looking today, that's what's going to happen.

“If you ask me dates, they keep moving around, so don’t pin me to a date, because I can't give you one.

"If I could, I'd give it to you, so that's where we are with the money coming in.”

Graves described Sun Group as “an excellent partner” and clarified it was buying no part of Yorkshire CCC, its assets or the ground.

He added that the Hundred money would save Yorkshire around £2m a year in interest and that the club has “about 15-20 things” that it intends to look at regarding how to spend wisely and invest for the future which, he said, would not include paying players over-inflated salaries.

“Just because we’ll have money in the bank, we are not going to be going out throwing massive salaries at players,” said Graves. “It is the wrong way to go.

“We’ve always said, and we always will, we would like to bring our own players through from the Academy, through the pathway, and everything else. That’s our intention.

“If they’re not good enough, then fine. We will have to do something different. But we will not be held to ransom by players wanting massive salaries just because we have some money in the bank. It is not going to happen.”

Graves, 77, received a warm ovation after he was elected as an honorary life member for "conspicuous service to the club and to cricket”. Phillip Hodson, the deputy chair, was likewise honoured, with both having provided essential financial and strategic support.

Graves was asked during the meeting about demutualisation - turning Yorkshire from a members’ club into a private company owned by shareholders.

“From our point of view, as a board, it is still on the table,” he said. “We are not actively talking about it because we’ve got so many other things that we have got to sort out first.