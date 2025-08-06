Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff helped Yorkshire make the perfect start to this year’s One-Day Cup with a victory over Warwickshire at Scarborough on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old captured 5-46 from 8.3 overs – his maiden five-wicket haul in first-team cricket – which inspired a convincing five-wicket triumph.

As Yorkshire look to back it up against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road on Friday, Cliff stressed the importance of consistency after Yorkshire’s win-loss record in the group stage last year read: WLWLWLWL, leaving them short of the knockout stages.

Yorkshire pace bowler Ben Cliff. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Last season, we won one and lost one throughout the whole of the comp, so that’s something we’ve got to improve,” he said.

“You obviously want to be consistent in terms of winning matches, so that will be the biggest thing we talk about now, I can guarantee that.

“We’ve started well, and it’s great to get that win on the board. Northants will be another tough game but, hopefully, we can get another win down there and find that consistency.”

For Cliff, who set the tone on Tuesday with two wickets in his first over, and four in his opening spell, it was a relief, first and foremost, to be back on the field.

It was his first appearance at first-team level since the opening match of the season against Hampshire at Southampton in the County Championship, when he suffered a side injury.

Cliff has recently stepped up his progress below the first team, also taking his maiden five-wicket haul in second XI cricket at the end of last month. He said his spell out injured – exacerbated by a back problem – has only fuelled his desire to do well.

“It feels like it’s been a long time coming,” he said of his return to first-team action. “I’m just happy to be back out there now.

“It’s been pretty tough, to be honest – I’ve been pretty good injury-wise in my short career so far, so it’s been quite a good learning and I can empathise now with the lads who have had time away from the game through injury. It's made me hungrier to get back, and I'm just happy to be playing.”

So much so, Cliff was less than fussed when Jack White, his new ball partner at Scarborough, discussed what ends they wanted at North Marine Road.

White, too, played a key part in the win, taking 1-21 from 10 overs.

“Me and ‘Whitey’ were talking about what ends we wanted and I was like, ‘Honestly, I'm just glad to be here. I don't really care, just have what you want.’

“‘Whitey’ was outstanding, and when he’s not going for any at the other end, it makes your job easier.

“Credit to him – I’m sure if there was such a thing as assists on the scorecard, there’d have been a few there for him.”

Yorkshire’s performance at Scarborough – which also brought a maiden half-century for the club from Imam-ul-Haq – suggested that they will be a force in this year’s tournament.

Aside from their England players, only Jordan Thompson and Jafer Chohan would have come into selection consideration of those away at The Hundred, with the club possessing a strong squad on paper.

“We’re very confident, as we should be with the squad that we’ve got, and it was a great start against a decent Bears side,” added Cliff.

“We’ve got Imam, one of the best ODI players in the world, and we’re also blessed to have ‘Lythy’ as well (batsman Adam Lyth), whose been in The Hundred the last few years.

“With ‘Milnesy’ (Matt Milnes) back fit, and ‘Whitey’ and ‘Coady’ (Ben Coad) as well, it looks really strong in the bowling department, too.