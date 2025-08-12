Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced changes to the competition from 2026 onwards following the county-led domestic review.

The T20 tournament will revert from the existing model of two groups of nine counties to three groups of six, with the quarter-finals and Finals Day before The Hundred in August.

Yorkshire voted in favour of this proposal in accordance with the views of their members, although no decision has yet been made concerning the future structure of the County Championship, with Yorkshire favouring the existing schedule of 14 games rather than a cut down to 12.

Changes have been announced to the men's and women's white-ball competitions from next season onwards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The ECB has also announced changes to the Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One-Day Cup women’s competitions from next season.

Yorkshire, who are moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1, will play 12 Vitality Blast group matches (also down from 14 as per the men’s tournament), plus 16 Metro Bank One-Day Cup games (up from 14 this year).

The Tier 1 women’s Vitality Blast Finals Day will now mirror the men’s, with two semi-finals and a final, while the Tier 1 Metro-Bank One-Day Cup will no longer have two semi-finals but rather a second versus third eliminator before the final.

Mark McCafferty, chair of the Professional Game Committee (PGC), said: “These changes to the men’s Vitality Blast will be a springboard to further investment in an historic and much-loved domestic T20 competition which is recognised as one of the world’s best.

“It’s known for its intense local rivalries and is central to the development of England’s white-ball talent pool and to the financial performance of all 18 counties.”