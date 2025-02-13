Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has identified three areas in which Yorkshire and their fellow first-class counties must invest the proceeds:

Building reserves

Revenue generation

Debt reduction

The ECB said on Thursday that just over £975m had been raised through the sale of the eight teams, including the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers, which was bought for around £100m by Sun TV Network Limited, an Indian conglomerate based in Chennai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire and their county rivals have been told that they must use money from The Hundred on such things as helping to clear debt. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

As Yorkshire sold their entire 51 per cent stake that was handed to each host county by the ECB (the only host so far to cash in all chips), the club stands to make circa £55m-plus from a process that has revolutionised the game’s finances.

Yorkshire will make around £15m from the ECB’s sale of its own 49 per cent stake in each franchise, which has raised just over £475m in total, of which the recreational game will take 10 per cent, with the rest split between the 18 counties and MCC, with the non-hosts getting more of the pie.

Yorkshire will also make around £40m from the sale of their stake in Superchargers, of which they will take around 80 per cent, with the rest also split between the recreational game, the other counties and MCC.

The mathematics are somewhat complex for a competition whose adherents need only to be able to count from one to 100, but the upshot is that Yorkshire’s coffers have been transformed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club, which will now clear its £25m debt as per the ECB’s stipulations, can navigate the oceans of a changing game with renewed confidence at least, with the ECB hailing its sale of the century as “a seminal moment”, one that will “futureproof” the sport “for generations to come”, with more than £520m raised for the professional and recreational/grassroots game.

Richard Thompson, the ECB chair, described it as “a golden opportunity” but as his governing body now enters into exclusivity periods with each buyer/partner to finalise deals, he stressed it was one that must not be squandered.

“At a time when many counties are facing financial challenges, it’s essential this money is spent wisely,” he said. “That is why we have put in place guard-rails as to how the proceeds for the professional game can be spent.

“The overarching principle is that these funds should be used to support the financial sustainability of professional cricket. Money will therefore need to be spent in one of three core investment areas: building reserves, revenue generation or debt reduction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson, who was against the competition when he was chair of Surrey, as was the club’s then chief executive and now the ECB’s CEO Richard Gould, said that The Hundred had “rapidly become a catalyst for cricket’s growth” in its four-year existence.

He said it had “engaged new fans”, provided a platform to “turbocharge” the women’s game and said the new buyers/partners have “unique, unparalleled expertise in building elite brands”.

Acknowledging the ongoing criticism of the competition among county members, not least in Yorkshire, Thompson told them: “I understand that The Hundred will always have some critics, but the level of interest we have seen in partnering with us is a testament to its power and the potential of the competition to captivate fans here and worldwide by taking it to the next level, while providing our county game with a financial lifeline and recapitalising the whole game.

“It’s about seeing the world’s best players, playing world-class cricket, electrifying crowds and building a legacy that will be felt in England, Wales and further afield for generations to come, and it’s about inviting more people in to enjoy and develop a love for cricket, so they can discover other formats of the game, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson went on: “Our three overarching principles as we look at what we want this investment to deliver should be - strategic, ambitious and leaving a legacy.