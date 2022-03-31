Cricket World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone hailed as England book place in the final against Australia

Sophie Ecclestone, third right, celebrates with team-mates after bowling South Africa's Marizanne Kapp in Christchurch Picture: Martin Hunter/Photosport/AP

Wyatt struck a maiden World Cup century in England’s 293-8 before Ecclestone finished with figures of 6-26 from eight overs, her maiden international five-for, as the Proteas were bowled out for 156.

After opening the tournament with three consecutive losses, a fifth straight victory helped Heather Knight’s side set up a showpiece with Australia.

Wyatt believes Ecclestone will add to her tally of five-fors, with the No 1 one-day international bowler just 22 years old.

England's Danielle Wyatt celebrates making 100 runs against South Africa in Christchurch Picture: Martin Hunter/Photosport/AP

“Soph bowled exceptionally well again today, she’s an absolute ‘GOAT’ and I’m so chuffed for her,” the England opener said.

“That’s going to be the first of many five-fors and she was absolutely unplayable today, especially with that pace and dip, a bit of turn as well that she was getting.

“I actually said to Nat (Sciver) on the pitch how she would go in men’s international cricket, I think she’s bowling exceptionally well at the minute and she’s not fun to face in the nets that’s for sure.”

Wyatt was dropped eight times on her way to 129 from 125 deliveries, including a memorable 116-run fifth-wicket stand alongside Sophie Dunkley, who made 60. Wyatt, who missed out on playing in England’s 2017 World Cup final victory, was pleased with her contribution.

“Obviously I’m really chuffed with how it went, woke up this morning and really wanted to contribute to a win today and that’s what happened,” Wyatt said.

“Obviously got dropped a few times but that’s cricket and you’ve got to cash in on days like today.”

Proteas captain Sune Luus was left to rue fielding mistakes, including the opportunities to dismiss Wyatt on 22 and 36.

“We always pride ourselves on our fielding and to not take those chances tonight, as a fielding unit we are very disappointed in that,” Luus said.