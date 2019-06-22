Darren Gough – Defeat to Sri Lanka shows chasing still concern for England

WATCHING England’s World Cup defeat to Sri Lanka at Headingley, chasing is a big issue for us – it is in Tests and it is in one-dayers.

What we are going to find is that teams are going to want to bat first against England to get runs on the board and put us under pressure.

With England, I think that they are a far better team when they are going out there and setting a target – they just go out there and play their own game. But when they are chasing a target, it is in the back of their minds and they sometimes don’t play naturally.

Now, we have got three hard games coming up and we are going to have to win two of them to make sure. It will not be easy.

England are still strong, but the next game against Australia is going to be massive – both teams will want to win the toss and bat first at Lord’s.

We have now lost to two Asian teams in Pakistan and Sri Lanka – two teams you would not fancy that much at this World Cup and that is a concern. Over a series, you would back us to beat both comfortably, but in pressure games, we have lost both.

England still have work to do and the only decent team we have beaten so far are the West Indies.