Jonny Bairstow poses at the Dharamsala venue where he will make his 100th Test appearance next week. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

On Thursday in Dharamsala, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Jonny Bairstow is set to join their number: the 17th man - and the third Yorkshireman - to play 100 Test matches for England.

Just over three years ago, in the first game of the corresponding series in Chennai, Joe Root celebrated his 100th appearance with 218 - the first man to do so with a double hundred.

At Lord’s some 40 years earlier, Geoffrey Boycott marked his 100th Test with an innings of 60 against Australia.

Darren Gough, pictured speaking at the recent Yorkshire EGM at Headingley, has paid tribute to Jonny Bairstow ahead of his 100th Test appearance. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It would be no surprise if Bairstow - who completes this distinguished trio of Yorkshiremen - raises his bat in recognition of a milestone too, especially as he has yet to do so in a series in which he has had several starts (five scores between 25 and 38 in eight innings) but no sizeable score.

As everyone knows, Bairstow is often at his best when his back is against the wall, when people are chuntering about his place and he has a point to prove.

For now, let us simply reflect that anyone good enough to play 100 Tests knows what they are doing and has nothing to prove in any wider sense.

It is an outstanding achievement that speaks for itself, and nowhere will the pride be felt more keenly than at Headingley, where Bairstow has come a long way since making his first-class debut as a 19-year-old in 2009.

“Myself and the club are immensely proud of what Jonny has achieved,” said Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket.

“Having held him in my arms when he was a little baby, to watching his career blossom from his early days at Yorkshire, to playing for England, and now to be on the verge of 100 Tests… it’s fantastic to see.

“There’s been ups, there’s been downs. There’s been more ups than downs, absolutely, and he’s always been a cricketer who wants to prove people wrong. I like that determination about him.

“To reach 100 Test matches is quite remarkable. He deserves it. It’s a very small number who get to that figure.”

Gough, who played 58 Tests at a time when there were fewer games and no central contracts, is backing Bairstow to mark his historic 100th with a big one.

“You normally get the best out of Jonny when he feels that he has to deliver,” he said. “That’s why he’s a cricketer I’ll never write off.

“He’s got that bulldog spirit, just like his dad. He puffs out his chest and believes he’ll get runs

“I was lucky enough to play with his dad, and, the older he gets, Jonny is definitely moulding into his dad in every way - in terms of his personality, the way that he goes about things, his pride and loyalty as a cricketer for Yorkshire and England. He just reminds me of him.

“When I made my debut, the kindest person to me was David Bairstow. He was absolutely fantastic with me, was David.”

Not the least remarkable aspect of Bairstow’s climb to 100 Tests is the fact that he has batted in pretty much every position along the way.

Throughout his career, there has been much debate as to what that best position is - is he a wicketkeeper who bats, or an out-and-out batsman?

Should be bat at number seven and keep wicket? Or, as in the current series, is he better at number five as a specialist batsman?

“For me, if he plays for Yorkshire, then he bats top-five,” said Gough. “I think for England, my honest opinion, is that he keeps wicket and bats seven.

“But I also understand how he’s playing for England at the minute and batting five, because he’s good enough to do that.

“He’s batted everywhere - three, four, five, six, seven, you name it. It must be hard settling into a position when you don’t know whether you’re going to be keeping or batting. It must be a very confusing situation, and it’s been going on for a long time.

“Jonny’s a good keeper, and he’s a good batter, too. He can get into the team in either respect.”

The statistics don’t lie: almost 6,000 runs at an average in the high 30s, with 12 centuries and 26 fifties. Throw in some outstanding performances in one-day and T20 cricket, too, and the 34-year-old has consistently delivered across the formats.

One of English cricket’s most exclusive clubs is about to welcome its newest member.