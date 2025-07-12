Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For several seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was a team-mate at Yorkshire of the great Darren Lehmann.

Now, in his capacity as the club’s general manager of cricket, Hamilton is charged with finding those who can follow in Lehmann’s footsteps.

It is no easy task, and, as with Darren Gough before him, and also Martyn Moxon, he is all too aware of the obstacles involved.

Trying to fit all the pieces together: Yorkshire's general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I don't need to explain how hard it is to get an overseas player nowadays,” said Hamilton, who took up his new role in November.

“To actually get a Darren Lehmann that's here six months a year just doesn't exist. That's just a no-go.

“With no objection certificates needed as well, and international boards being really restrictive on how many overs bowlers can bowl, for example, it’s a lot different now, but that’s where we are these days in terms of overseas cricket.”

Lehmann apart, it is difficult to think of an overseas signing who has consistently impressed for Yorkshire over a significant time frame.

The master: Darren Lehmann. Picture: SWPix.

The majority tend to dip in and out anyway, with the volume of international cricket having steadily increased too.

Even Kane Williamson, great player though he is, who had four spells at Yorkshire in the 2010s, had a fairly modest record when you look at the numbers.

Whereas Lehmann scored 8,871 runs in 88 first-class matches alone for the club at 68.76, with 26 hundreds, Williamson managed only one century for Yorkshire in 55 appearances across the formats.

For Yorkshire, the short-term route has proved traditionally difficult. With the exceptions of Mitchell Starc and David Miller in 2012, who helped Yorkshire to a runners-up place in the T20 Blast, still their best-ever finish, there has not been much to write home about over the years.

Hamilton pictured in conversation with Martyn Moxon earlier this season, one of his predecessors in the Yorkshire job and a man who knows all about the difficulties of trying to find top-class overseas players. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Most have done ok, with one or two standout performances along the way, but when it comes to Lehmann-like consistency – let alone loyalty – that has been a different matter entirely.

The only other notable success that springs to mind is Jacques Rudolph, the South African batsman, but he came via the much-maligned Kolpak route which meant that he was not considered an overseas player. Rudolph scored 5,429 first-class runs for the club at 52.20, with 22 hundreds.

“It would be fantastic to get hold of a Mitchell Starc, or someone like that, but we’d be so limited with what we could do,” added Hamilton. “We would perhaps get him for six weeks, or something like that, and then it would be back to square one again.

“Nowadays as well, we actually get told how many overs our overseas players can bowl; that's where we are now in terms of overseas cricket, which is quite extraordinary. In terms of the ECB visas too, players can only come for four weeks if they haven't played enough cricket that winter, and so on, so we're very restricted in what we can do.”

Kane Williamson in action for Yorkshire at Scarborough in 2018. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Yorkshire’s overseas signings this year have been hit and miss. Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears, the New Zealand pace bowlers, did ok in general without achieving anything that might be called special.

O’Rourke grew into his work after coming from the Indian Premier League, emphasising the challenges that players face going from one country and competition to another, while Sears appeared only twice due to injury. Jordan Buckingham, the Australia pace bowler, did not live up to expectations while, at the time of writing, Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan batsman, had played only once, scoring five on debut against Essex at York.

Will Sutherland, the Australia all-rounder, has also had to contend with injury problems but, like O’Rourke, looks like the sort of player with whom Yorkshire could forge a long-term relationship.

He is only 25 (O’Rourke is 23), and although international call-ups could well have a say, Hamilton and the coaches have got two players there with the right credentials, with the club about to welcome a sixth overseas player soon in Ruturaj Gaikwad, the India batsman, who has been signed for the last five County Championship matches and the One-Day Cup.

“We're trying to build relationships with these guys which, in turn, makes our conversations with them far easier and means that we don’t have to go to the respective boards,” said Hamilton.

“We can go to the players directly and take it from there.

“Obviously, we want to keep bringing our own young lads through, and people from the pathway, with good overseas players in addition to that.

“But we don’t just want overseas players who are going to perform on the field, we want good characters around the club and the dressing room which is very important for us all going forward.”

In the case of Darren Lehmann, Yorkshire had what might be called the complete package.