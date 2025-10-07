Date announced for Dickie Bird's funeral

By Chris Waters
Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
Yorkshire and Durham players, along with officials, fans and supporters, stand for a minute's applause to remember Harold 'Dickie' Bird prior to the final game of the season at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.complaceholder image
Yorkshire and Durham players, along with officials, fans and supporters, stand for a minute's applause to remember Harold 'Dickie' Bird prior to the final game of the season at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club has announced the details of Dickie Bird’s funeral.

It will be held on Sunday October 19 at 2pm at St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, and will be followed by a private family committal.

The club is asking those wishing to attend the service to register their intention by filling in a form on its website - yorkshireccc.com

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is to assist with planning for both church capacity - believed to be around 450 - and for a wake afterwards at Barnsley Town Hall.

No details have yet been announced as to whether there will be a memorial service for the former umpire, who died last month aged 92.

Related topics:YORKSHIRE County Cricket ClubSt Mary's ChurchBarnsley
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice