Yorkshire and Durham players, along with officials, fans and supporters, stand for a minute's applause to remember Harold 'Dickie' Bird prior to the final game of the season at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club has announced the details of Dickie Bird’s funeral.

It will be held on Sunday October 19 at 2pm at St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, and will be followed by a private family committal.

The club is asking those wishing to attend the service to register their intention by filling in a form on its website - yorkshireccc.com

This is to assist with planning for both church capacity - believed to be around 450 - and for a wake afterwards at Barnsley Town Hall.