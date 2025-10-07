Date announced for Dickie Bird's funeral
YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club has announced the details of Dickie Bird’s funeral.
It will be held on Sunday October 19 at 2pm at St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, and will be followed by a private family committal.
The club is asking those wishing to attend the service to register their intention by filling in a form on its website - yorkshireccc.com
This is to assist with planning for both church capacity - believed to be around 450 - and for a wake afterwards at Barnsley Town Hall.
No details have yet been announced as to whether there will be a memorial service for the former umpire, who died last month aged 92.