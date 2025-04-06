David 'Bumble' Lloyd: Why Joe Root is one of the world’s best batsmen

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Lancastrian as the Blackpool Tower and Eccles cakes and speaking warmly with a distinctive accent forged in Accrington, Lloyd, now 78 not out, is as richly entertaining and amusing as two of the best comedians to come from his home county - Peter Kay and Les Dawson.

But what’s genuinely interesting is that a personality so obviously Lancastrian as Lloyd – a former Lancashire cricket captain whose first-class career stretched between 1965-1983 before establishing himself as a memorable Sky Sports commentator for 22 years until December 2021 -should now have his home in Yorkshire and loving being here.

Firmly rooted in the village of Sand Hutton, Lloyd and his wife Diana, from York, have lived there for three years and they also own a cottage in Coxwold which they’ve had since 2011.

David Bumble Lloyd during the Vitality County Championship match between Lancashire and Kent at Emirates Old Trafford on May 05, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A season ticket holder at York City, a member of a local golf club, a keen fisherman and supporter of Sheriff Hutton Bridge Cricket Club, Bumble – so called since the 1960s because of his likeness to the Bumblies, the puppet characters in Michael Bentine’s children’s television programmes from the 1950s – is now every inch a man from the North Riding as he explained before speaking at Bardsey Cricket Club near Wetherby recently - an event on his Start the Car tour in Yorkshire.

“I absolutely love Yorkshire and that goes back to the time when I’d just started in the Lancashire team and played in the Roses matches. I really like the countryside, and we are close to the seaside and I’m a regular visitor to Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby and Sandsend.

“I love exploring the countryside and Scarborough is my favourite cricket ground because of the intimate atmosphere”, says Lloyd who enjoyed a successful career as a professional cricketer with nine England caps(1974-75) including 214 not out against India, almost 20,000 runs in first class games and nearly 8,000 runs in one day matches.

“It was not at all difficult settling in over here having lived in Accrington for most of my life. I adore everything about Yorkshire. I love the people, and we have some great friends.

"York is a beautiful city, I have a boat on the Ouse, I go to the Museum Gardens to watch the world go by, and where we live is near the North York Moors, so you can get out and have some lovely walks.

“I love having a pint at The Fauconberg in Coxwold. My pals swear by Theakston’s and Black Sheep, but I’m more into a light craft beer with a citrus flavour. In the pub, my friends, such as farmers and tractor drivers, have great debates on whether the Theakston’s is off or on.”

Naturally humorous whose timing is perfect, Bumble has repeatedly had his audiences at cricket clubs like Rawdon, Honley and Bardsey in stitches, and many cricket lovers feel strongly that since he retired from Sky in 2021, the station’s coverage of cricket has lost its fun and ability to make viewers smile and laugh.

It would be wrong, though, to concentrate too much on Bumble’s value as an entertainer or author of several books, including Around the World in 80 pints, Start the Car and Last in the Tin Bath, his autobiography.

Lloyd was a seriously good opening batsman – 38 first class hundreds and seven in one day games-and captain of Lancashire between 1973 – 1977.

Later, he coached the county, and because of his easy rapport with players, passion and skills, Lloyd was appointed England coach, a post he held from 1996 until 1999, winning series against India, New Zealand and South Africa.

A shrewd judge of players as a commentator and one quick to recognise the turning points in a Test and always ready to condemn reckless shots or poor bowling, Lloyd built up a reputation as a top class broadcaster, a status which persists, hence the turnouts at club evenings in Yorkshire, compered by Jonathan Doidge of BBC Radio Leeds.

While his old club, Lancashire, are now competing in Division Two of the County Championship, Yorkshire are back in Division One under a new head coach, Anthony McGrath, and new skipper Jonny Bairstow. Lloyd is confident about their prospects.

“I may put money on them to win the Championship. Yorkshire are a really good squad who play for each other. Jonny will be a good leader, and Anthony knows how to win a Championship.

"I have a soft spot for Jonny. He’s got 12 Test hundreds. He’s a marvellous player. Joe Root is one of the world’s best batsmen.

"Adam Lyth is a magnificent opening bat who was got rid of far too early by England, and then you look at the good, younger players like Finlay Bean, Will Luxton, Jonny Tattersall, James Wharton, George Hill and Matt Revis.

“The bowling is strong. Ben Coad is experienced, so is Jordan Thompson, and the overseas signings are decent. Jack White,signed from Northants, is keen to make an impression, and Yorkshire’s three spinners, Dom Bess, Dan Moriarty and Jafer Choan, I like the look of them too.

“Yorkshire can’t be sure how much Root and Harry Brook will play. As regards Brook, he’s the new Joe Root and is going to have a fabulous career.

"Harry’s had a quiet time in one day internationals recently, and it’s always interesting how you react to that if you are destined for greatness. Harry has said: ‘I’m not going to this year’s IPL. I’m going to work on my game.’ I think that’s admirable.

“Joe and Harry will be with England against India this summer and then in Australia this winter. To be honest, I’m not very confident.

"I understand the brand England are playing which is to be aggressive. Get runs quickly and you’ve got a chance to get 20 wickets. But sometimes, it’s a bit reckless.

“At Test level, you do get tough times, and you’ve got to tough it out and wear the opposition down. So, if Plan A is gung-ho, there has to be a Plan B which I don’t see from England.”

Cricketers love to reminisce and Bumble, whose early career coincided with the great Yorkshire sides of the 1960s led by Brian Close, is in no doubt who is favourite is from that era.

“Fred Trueman was an all-time hero. I revered Fred and bowling on wickets then he was so intimidating. Later, we worked together on Test Match Special, and I also did a UK tour with Fred.

"I remember picking him up in Skipton, Fred has his pipe going. It was just like Ferrybridge power station.

“I’d like to think Geoff Boycott is a pal. In that period, I liked Geoff’s attitude. You’ll never get me out. His dedication, I could never do it.Geoff told me regularly. ‘You don’t practise enough and that’s why you keep getting out.’ Geoff was probably right.”