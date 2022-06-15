David Willey quits Yorkshire CCC to rejoin Northamptonshire

Willey, who left Wantage Road for Yorkshire in 2016, will return to his home-town club at the end of this season.

The news comes as a big blow to Yorkshire, for whom Willey has been a key figure in white-ball cricket and, at 32, still has plenty to offer with bat and ball.

The left-armer is currently in Holland along with his Yorkshire team-mates Dawid Malan and Adil Rashid for the three-match one-day international series that starts on Friday.

Yorkshire Vikings captain David Willey, pictured celebrating his 50 against Lancashire, is to leave the county. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket, said: “The Club was keen to keep Dave at Headingley, but unfortunately were unable to match Northants’ offer.

“We proactively engaged with Dave on his return from the IPL at the end of May, but were not able to make an offer until our new board were in place.

“Since our first cricket strategy meeting with the new board, we have begun negotiations on a number of contracts with players and look forward to making some exciting announcements in the coming weeks.

“Everyone at Yorkshire would like to thank Dave for his time at the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

David Willey playing for Yorkshire Vikings v Leicestershire Foxes. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

In a statement issued by Northants today, Willey said: “The best journey takes you home.

“Wantage Road is home. I grew up playing on the outfield, behind the stands and in the groundsman’s shed.

“When I think back to my first introduction to cricket, I think of Northants.”

A graduate of the Northants junior pathway, Willey made 197 appearances for the county between 2009 and 2015, scoring more than 4,000 runs and taking over 250 wickets.

“Northants supported and nurtured me in my younger years and gave me the opportunities to achieve my childhood dreams,” he added.

“During the seven years I’ve been away, I have continued to watch the club closely and found myself celebrating their successes.

“I always hoped at some stage in my career I would find my way back and I’m excited that the time is now.

“My love and passion for Northamptonshire has always been there and I hope I can give the club more than just my runs and wickets.

“I still have great ambitions in the game, to play at the highest level, to win trophies but also to give back to the club that has given me so much.”

Northants chief executive Ray Payne commented: “It’s brilliant to be able to confirm the signing of David Willey and to bring him back to Northamptonshire.

“It’s a significant move that makes our ambitions for the professional squad really clear.