Dawid Malan hands Yorkshire CCC early Christmas gift
Malan, 37, has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2026.
It’s a festive fillip, and no mistake, as Yorkshire chase their first silverware for a decade.
Although Malan remains contracted on white-ball terms, having retired from red-ball in 2023, that retirement - as revealed by The Yorkshire Post on Saturday - has been reversed and he will play County Championship cricket when available.
The former England batsman is expected to be in the draft for the Pakistan Super League, a competition that runs from April 7 to May 20, which could rule him out of the first six games in the 14-match Championship programme.
However, Malan is likely to be available for a reasonable chunk and remains central to Yorkshire’s hopes of winning the Blast for the first time (he has been their leading run-scorer in the last two editions).
As a regular at The Hundred, the Christmas turkey of domestic competitions, Malan is not expected to feature in the concurrent 50-over One-Day Cup.
Having retired from international cricket in August, after a stellar career that brought him 114 caps in all formats, Malan’s renewed commitment and availability for Championship cricket especially will feel like a new signing for Yorkshire, for whom he made 1,622 red-ball runs at an average of 55.93, with five hundreds and six fifties, through to his final appearance in July 2023.
“I’ve loved my five seasons at Yorkshire, so re-signing here was a very easy decision,” said Malan, who joined the club from Middlesex ahead of the 2020 campaign.
“My family feel really settled here. I’m looking forward to the coming summer and beyond, and I’m confident we can challenge for trophies across all formats.
"The boys were fantastic during the second half of the season, and we’re confident of being able to kick on again.
"I’ve had some good conversations with Anthony (McGrath, head coach) and Gavin (Hamilton, general manager of cricket), and I’m really looking forward to playing my part in what we are looking to achieve over the next few years.
“We’ve played some excellent T20 cricket at stages during my time here and have shown massive potential, highlighted by us getting to Finals Day in 2022.
"It’s just about finding that consistency to make sure we’re a real threat in that competition, and I’m confident we can do that moving forward.”
Hamilton said: “Dawid signing for another two years is great news. He’s made it clear to us that Yorkshire is his home and he wants to play as much as he can.
"He’s had good chats with Anthony, and between the three of us we’re very clear on where we want to go and what he wants to do.
“You add ‘Mala’ to the mix with potentially Jonny Bairstow, a bit of Joe Root, maybe Harry Brook and the right overseas, and we’re very confident about what is around the corner.”
