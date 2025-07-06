Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aneurin Donald produced a brutal innings to drive Derbyshire to victory in the Vitality Blast North Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were probably above par at the halfway stage,” said McGrath, after Yorkshire scored 200-6.

Aneurin Donald of Derbyshire Falcons devastated Yorkshire with the bat (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“200 - we were very, very confident, but it was definitely our worst day with the ball.

“Everything we spoke about - getting the ball into the pitch because it was a bit ‘stoppy’ and used… but we missed our lengths, and everything we were supposed to do, we didn’t.

“Aneurin Donald played well, and if someone has a day out like that it’s difficult to stop, so fair play to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad