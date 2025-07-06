Disappointed Anthony McGrath sees Yorkshire CCC destroyed by Derbyshire's Aneurin Donald

“OUR worst day with the ball.”
By Chris Waters
Published 6th Jul 2025, 19:45 BST

So said Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, after his side lost by seven wickets against Derbyshire at Chesterfield.

Aneurin Donald produced a brutal innings to drive Derbyshire to victory in the Vitality Blast North Group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I thought we were probably above par at the halfway stage,” said McGrath, after Yorkshire scored 200-6.

Aneurin Donald of Derbyshire Falcons devastated Yorkshire with the bat (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)placeholder image
Aneurin Donald of Derbyshire Falcons devastated Yorkshire with the bat (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“200 - we were very, very confident, but it was definitely our worst day with the ball.

“Everything we spoke about - getting the ball into the pitch because it was a bit ‘stoppy’ and used… but we missed our lengths, and everything we were supposed to do, we didn’t.

“Aneurin Donald played well, and if someone has a day out like that it’s difficult to stop, so fair play to him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought Derbyshire batted well but, from our point of view, it was disappointing.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:DerbyshireYorkshire CCCYorkshireChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice