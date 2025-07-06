Disappointed Anthony McGrath sees Yorkshire CCC destroyed by Derbyshire's Aneurin Donald
So said Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, after his side lost by seven wickets against Derbyshire at Chesterfield.
Aneurin Donald produced a brutal innings to drive Derbyshire to victory in the Vitality Blast North Group.
“I thought we were probably above par at the halfway stage,” said McGrath, after Yorkshire scored 200-6.
“200 - we were very, very confident, but it was definitely our worst day with the ball.
“Everything we spoke about - getting the ball into the pitch because it was a bit ‘stoppy’ and used… but we missed our lengths, and everything we were supposed to do, we didn’t.
“Aneurin Donald played well, and if someone has a day out like that it’s difficult to stop, so fair play to him.
"I thought Derbyshire batted well but, from our point of view, it was disappointing.”
