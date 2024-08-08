Spectators take shelter at North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black sheeting billowed at the Peasholm Park end, where the flag of St George was sometimes bent double, and seagulls circled the glowering skies, swooping and soaring and squawking as they went.

It was a wild sort of day at times in Scarborough, the teams in a battle to beat forecast rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some apps suggested it would fall from around 4pm; others felt 5pm a more likely scenario.

Well played, partner. Dom Bess and Matty Revis, who shared a century stand at Scarborough. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

As it turned out, the damned stuff began dropping from 2.35pm, during the break between innings as spectators wandered the outfield, soon to take shelter.

It then blew away completely to allow a 5pm restart and Leicestershire to reply to Yorkshire’s 236-7, chasing a revised 150 in 22 overs.

They got there comfortably to win by eight wickets (DLS) with 14 balls left, inflicting on Yorkshire a defeat that left them needing to win their final two group games to retain hope of reaching the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat was especially cruel on Dom Bess and Matty Revis, who had rescued the hosts from 118-6 with a seventh-wicket stand of 112 in 15 overs.

Yorkshire's Fin Bean walks off after being dismissed by Ian Holland. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Bess hit 60 from 51 balls with five fours and two sixes, achieving his one-day career-best for the second time in three days, and Revis an unbeaten 55 from the same number of deliveries, with five fours and a six. How well they played.

After a lovely sunny morning - albeit one blown along by the strong southwesterly - the sides took to the field beneath skies that had clouded come 11am. The hosts showed one change, Dom Leech replacing fellow pace bowler Ben Coad as Yorkshire rested their leading wicket-taker (12 wickets in five Cup matches at an average of 11.33) ahead of next week’s games.

Leicestershire, sporting a garish kit of bright red shirts and lime green trousers, a combination that should really have resulted in their immediate disqualification from the competition for crimes against fashion, struck early when Ian Holland got one to bounce and leave Fin Bean, who edged behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So tight did Leicestershire keep things that the first boundary did not come until the fourth ball of the eighth over, Shan Masood, on his last appearance before leaving for Pakistan’s Test series against Bangladesh, cover-driving Chris Wright to the foot of the West Stand.

Masood’s second boundary was streaky, the left-hander flashing Holland over the slips, and he fell to the medium-pacer’s next ball when he picked out cover to leave Yorkshire 32-2. The hosts were 47-2 after 15 overs, a retro run-rate of 3.13 and with opener Harry Duke still in single figures. Duke had advanced to 12 in 73 minutes when he pulled pace bowler Tom Scriven to Holland at mid-on, a shot from which he recoiled in frustration as soon as he hit it, resigned to his fate.

As the seagulls circled, there was no let up in accuracy from the Trafalgar Square end, where Alex Green, Holland’s replacement, a burly 17-year-old quick making his first-team debut, was excellent.

Batting was by no means straightforward, though, and James Wharton’s efforts to get on with it were ended when he pulled Walker to deep mid-wicket. Only four boundaries came in the first 30 overs, two of which were edges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green gained deserved reward when George Hill spliced a pull to mid-wicket, then Will Luxton fell to an under-edge off Scriven.

Revis began fortuitously with fours off the inside and outside edges but then began to blossom, one glorious cover-driven four off Walker a highlight of his innings.

Bess, showing more improvisation than a jazz musician, found the gaps with aplomb, the pair battling valiantly to give Yorkshire hope.

Bess launched Green for six over backward-square to reach his fifty, and then he went down on bended knee to hammer Green for another leg-side six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was finally caught low down at point off the penultimate ball of the innings off Green, departing to a warm hand from the 2,000 crowd, who cheered again when Leech sent the final ball (his first) crashing into the fish and chip van on the Popular Bank – a tasty batter, clearly.

Leicestershire lost the dangerous Sol Budinger early in the chase, lofting Hill to Bess at mid-on, but Holland clubbed 42 from 25 before pulling Leech to square-leg, where Yash Vagadia, a substitute, took a splendid catch as he sprinted from mid-wicket.

Lewis Hill, the captain, and Ajinkya Rahane paced it well from there, Hill striking 71 from 54 and Rahane 28 from 36, the duo sharing 90 in 12 overs.

The only shame was that the closing stages were played to the boorish backdrop of a group of visiting fans chanting inanities in the Peasholm Park end.