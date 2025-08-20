Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a really interesting ride,” he reflects with a certain understatement.

“Obviously, I've had three different coaches, three different directors of cricket, a lot of different opinions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think, for myself, it’s just about trying to help drive standards, day-in, day-out. I’ve only just turned 28, so I’d like to think there’s a lot more to come in terms of longevity.”

Dom Bess, who is captaining Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Bess, the off-spinning Devonian, who came through at Somerset, can now be considered an adopted Yorkshireman.

It is a lazy cliche and yet there has always been a certain Yorkshireness about him - epitomised by his fierce determination and competitive spirit.

After joining the club permanently in 2021, following a couple of loan spells in 2019, Bess seems as much a part of the Yorkshire furniture as the Dickie Bird Clock at Headingley cricket ground, the finest timepiece in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under his leadership, Yorkshire have swept to the top of Group B in the One-Day Cup, with four wins from five games, a splendid achievement.

One more win from the last three matches - against Durham at Scarborough on Friday before trips to Sussex on Sunday and Kent on Tuesday - should be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages.

After that, who knows?

The club seemingly has an excellent chance of going all the way.

“I think, with the group we've got now, there should be no reason why we shouldn't be getting to quarters and semi-finals,” says Bess, whose leadership - cool, selfless and intelligent - has played a key part in progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once you get there, then it's game by game and it’s ‘can you play the best cricket on any given day?’

“But you've got to pull it back to the reality of each game, first of all, and not look too far ahead.

“It’s a non-negotiable that you want to win things - that’s why I moved to Yorkshire in the first place - but you’ve got to make sure that it’s not all about the outcome.”

In other words, regardless of how the 50-over campaign plays out, Bess is mindful of the broader journey that Yorkshire are on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has put its faith in a new coaching team led by Anthony McGrath and in a group of players they think will improve, with this competition having shown a tantalising glimpse of what may be possible.

“I think there's some bigger picture things brewing within the club,” says Bess, who played 14 Tests earlier in his career and who needs 12 more wickets to reach the milestone of 300 at first-class level.

“I think you've seen a group of players now who are going to probably be the majority for the next couple of years, and I think that's really exciting.

“Of course, within that you can install the target of winning things now, and obviously if you can win the 50-over comp then you’ve got a trophy under your belt and you can keep driving on from that, and you know that what you’re doing day-in, day-out is actually working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there’s also a bigger picture and that’s the exciting thing from our point of view, and certainly from my point of view as captain.”

Bess, whose captaincy responsibilities surely deserve to be much broader going forward, says that he is enjoying the role.

It is 23 years since a Yorkshire captain, Dick Blakey, lifted a one-day trophy - ironically against a Somerset side for whom a five-year-old Bess would no doubt have been rooting, were he rooting for anyone on that distant day in August 2002.

“I'm really enjoying the captaincy because I can trust the lads,” he says.

“The lads are great, and you can’t help but enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s more about getting that consistency as a group of players, because in the past few years everyone, including myself, has gone through that learning of trying to be as consistent as possible, and I think you’re starting to see that now.

"Everyone is trying to lead through their actions.”

For Bess, the team ethos is everything, outstripping all personal considerations.

Yorkshire have a number of young players who, sooner or later, could follow him into the international set-up but he insists that performances for the club are the best way of doing that.

“I think if you start getting team success then individuals then grow, and I think that's where we want to get to as a club,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, I want to see the lads play for England and help to drive that, but I know that comes from, as a team, us dominating games day-in, day-out and winning trophies.

“I think that's the easiest way to get into things, and I think we’re right at the start of that process.