That is Dom Bess’s challenge to his Yorkshire team-mates as they gear up for games against the top two in Group B of the One-Day Cup.

Yorkshire face Warwickshire at Rugby School on Sunday and then Glamorgan in Cardiff on Wednesday.

They need to win both and hope other results go their way to reach the knockout stages, an outside bet now after defeat to Leicestershire at Scarborough on Thursday.

Dom Bess hits out against Leicestershire at Scarborough. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We’re playing the two top teams and, as a group, certainly my challenge is - there’s probably a reason why they’re at the top, so can we disrupt them?” said Bess.

“Then, whatever happens after that, happens. If that allows us to potentially qualify, great, but the really important thing now is that we really turn up.

“We’ve talked quite a bit, and we’ve talked about plans, but it’s now about executing and hopefully not seeing myself and Revis in any time soon.”

Reference to Matthew Revis, his fellow all-rounder, followed their stand of 112 against Leicestershire after Yorkshire fell to 118-6 at North Marine Road.

Bess hit a one-day career-best for the second time in three days - a fine innings of 60 following one of 53 not out in the win against Essex - and Revis an unbeaten 55, but it was not enough as Yorkshire lost by eight wickets.

In reality, Bess wants people to see more of him at the crease as he continues to make good strides in that facet of the game.

The off-spinner had a fine winter with the bat in Zimbabwe, and he would love to bat higher in the county line-up.

“I’d like to think I’d be able to go and get hundreds in one-day cricket,” he said. “That’s what I want to do, and to score as many runs as I can for the team.

“Ultimately, I’d love to bat in the top six. Batting at No 8, unless you’re in around the 15th over, you don’t get time to score hundreds, and if we’re going to be brutally honest, that’s what we’ve missed - we haven’t had a (one-day) hundred now for two years, I don’t think.

“One example I’ve always looked at is someone like Ed Barnard at Warwickshire. When he’s gone and got hundreds he’s got massive hundreds - 150s, 170s - and they’ve cruised games because of it.

