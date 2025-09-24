Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire head coach said it was frustrating that the shape of the fixture list and divisions had yet to be determined.

His comments come as Yorkshire go into their final game at Headingley as one of five clubs - along with opponents Durham - who could be relegated from Division One along with bottom team Worcestershire.

Yorkshire would be safe with a maximum of 10 points from the match, the equivalent of a draw with two bonus points.

Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It’s frustrating,” said McGrath. “I know there’s a process to it, and I don’t want to get into trouble like with the Kookaburra comments (earlier in the season, McGrath criticised the use of the Australian ball for four Championship rounds, which created headlines if not actual censure).

“You shouldn't really be going into the last game of the season not knowing what the division is (going to look like) next year.

“I don't think that's fair for anyone. I'd probably just leave it there.”

As with his Kookaburra condemnation, McGrath need not worry that his comments form some sort of wacky minority.

Well-grassed pitches were a feature at Headingley earlier in the season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On the contrary, only crackpots themselves, perhaps, would be inclined to disagree with him following a summer of uncertainty over the Championship’s future.

There have been various proposals put on the table, including the retention of the current model of 14 games per county (something that Yorkshire favour in accordance with their members’ wishes); plus a cut to 13 matches that would involve a 12-team top division split across two conferences of six, with clubs playing each other home and away (10 games) before what would effectively be end-of-season play-offs (three more games).

Any plan to cut the Championship requires a two-thirds majority of the 18 counties, although a reduction to 12 fixtures per team is now off the table.

McGrath nevertheless added that he would prefer such conversations to be more about what happens from 2027 onwards, believing it unhelpful for those clubs presently involved in relegation and promotion battles and for every team in terms of general planning.

As we await the outcome of the various deliberations, with some form of clarification said to be imminent but with Yorkshire adamant that they have yet to hear anything, McGrath can only work on the basis the status quo remains.

Yorkshire’s destiny is in their own hands to the extent that of the three sides in the most pressing danger (themselves, Durham and Hampshire) they are the favourites to stay up. Not only are they at home but they might be safe with a draw or even a defeat.

Durham, on the other hand, realistically have to win and also better Hampshire’s result at home to Surrey in Southampton.

With Surrey needing to win that game to pip Nottinghamshire to the title, it could be that Hampshire are the most vulnerable of the three teams.

Yorkshire are also in control of their own pitch preparation, with the levels of grass seen at Headingley earlier in the season in an effort to produce positive results unlikely to be repeated, as McGrath readily conceded.

“We obviously left a lot of grass on early-season and we probably won’t leave that much on this time,” he said. “Having said that, we still want to try and win the game and finish as high as possible.