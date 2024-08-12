Don't Miss Out: Last chance to watch the Northern Superchargers at Headingley this year
This is the final fixture for the Superchargers in the group stage phase of The Hundred, with supporters urged to will the teams into the eliminator matches and beyond.
As anticipation builds ahead of this crucial fixture, fans will have to act fast to ensure they don’t lose out on tickets to the big game and miss superstars including Kate Cross, Harry Brook, Hollie Armitage, Adil Rashid and Alice Davidson-Richards take to the field and face the team from the capital. Not to mention the return of England captain, Ben Stokes, who will be wearing the iconic purple strip on Tuesday and helping the Northern Superchargers in their bid to progress out of the group stages of the competition.
Speaking ahead of the fixture, captain for the men’s team, Harry Brook said: “It’s been an exciting tournament for us up to this point with momentum really starting to build as we head into our final group stage game. The crowd at Headingley is a special one and we’ll be looking to give the fans a memorable performance as we look to advance and make our way to Lord’s for the final.
In tight matches, the crowd can make all the difference between a win and a loss, so I’d encourage everyone to come down and get behind the men’s and women’s teams for what promises to be a brilliant day!”
In partnership with BBC Music Introducing, the final showdown will also feature a performance from rock band, Another Sky. Now with limited tickets available, fans will need to move fast if they want to guarantee themselves the opportunity to see the Northern Superchargers in their final run out at Headingley. Tickets start from £20 per adult and just £5 per junior aged between 3 – 15 years old.
Tickets can be secured here: https://www.thehundred.com/tickets/group-stage
Full details of the Northern Supercharger’s final group stage fixture:
- Tuesday 13 August: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, Headingley Stadium, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
More information can also be found here: https://www.thehundred.com/teams/northern-superchargers/overview
