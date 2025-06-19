Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So said Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Had Franklin lived in the 21st rather than the 18th century, he might have added a third definite to the list – that Yorkshire would struggle in the Vitality Blast.

One of only four counties never to have won the trophy (Derbyshire, Durham and Glamorgan are the others), they have traditionally floundered in the 20-over format.

Dawid Malan leads his Yorkshire players from the field after their defeat against Durham at York on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On Friday, they face fellow silverware virgins Durham in a quickfire rematch at the Riverside ground. Last Sunday, Durham beat Yorkshire by six wickets at York, a game that summed up the host’s competition.

Sent into bat, Yorkshire lost three wickets in the first four overs and then plunged to 76-8. Although the last two wickets added 52, giving a final score of 128 all-out, Yorkshire were swept aside as Alex Lees, their former one-day captain, hit 62 and Will Rhodes, their former all-rounder, 31 not out, Yorkshire slipping to a fifth defeat in seven North Group games.

Batting problems were evident in the previous defeats, too.

Against Northamptonshire, Yorkshire slipped to 9-3 after five balls in pursuit of 238, a target they might have reached without that collapse as they somehow got up to 224-9.

