Darren Gough believes the future is bright for Yorkshire after eight youngsters signed new deals at Headingley.

Finlay Bean

Finlay Bean – who scored a wonderful 135 for the White Rose county at Worcestershire in the Championship on Tuesday – Ben Cliff, Jafer Chohan, Harry Duke, Will Luxton, James Wharton, Matty Revis and Yash Vagadia have all committed their futures to the county.

“I’m delighted that we have secured these eight contract renewals this year,” said Gough, Yorkshire’s managing director of cricket.

“They are all players we want to keep and have our faith in, and what’s great to see is that there are a lot of young players in those renewals – so I am over the moon.”

Opener Bean, 21, celebrated his third Championship century of the season at New Road with the announcement he has signed a two-year extension.

There is also two-year extensions for fast bowler Cliff, 20, leg-spinner Chohan – who celebrated his 21st birthday on Tuesday – batsman Wharton, 22, and right-hander Luxton, 20.

All-rounder Revis, 21, has signed a three-year extension.

Wicketkeeper-batter Duke, 21, has signed a one-year extension, while Newcastle-born youngster Vagadia, 19, has also extended his maiden rookie contract by a year.

“The club is very excited about the prospects we have with these talented young players – there is still growth for all of them, but they’ve all shown potential and talent when they’ve played and that’s what gives us drive and optimism going forward,” said Gough.