Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So said Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, after his side’s five-wicket defeat to Hampshire in Southampton.

It summed up the situation in a nutshell - a disappointing start to the season, yes, but some good things to build on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old saying that you cannot win a game in a few hours but you can certainly lose one in that period applied to Yorkshire’s performance.

TAKING THE POSITIVES: Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow celebrates his half-century in the Rothesay County Championship match against Hampshire Picture: John Heald/Yorkshire Cricket/ECB Network

Not long after lunch on day one they were out in the field having been bowled out for 121 in their first innings after winning the toss, slipping from 96-4 at one point and losing their last five wickets for 11 runs.

Not too many matches are won from that position and on their return to the County Championship’s top-flight, so it proved against the club that finished runners-up to Surrey last season.

Hampshire responded with 249 to take a first-innings lead of 128 and, after Yorkshire rallied to score 275 in their second innings, knocked off a 148-run target with a day and a bit to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As McGrath reflected: “The first two sessions of the game we were poor and gave a lot of wickets away, which sometimes can happen. 120 in any game – you’re always going to be struggling.

Adam Lyth dug in for Yorkshire at the Utilita Bowl. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“But, to be fair, from those two sessions we were in every session after that and pretty much won all of them.

“To give ourselves 150 to defend was always going to be tough, especially with the bowler down as well (Ben Cliff had a side injury), but outstanding from everyone.”

The batting, collectively, did not do itself justice in the Yorkshire first innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every member of the top-six reached double figures but Dawid Malan’s 31 was the highest score; a couple of the young players, for once, had something of an off-game overall.

Anthony McGrath saw plenty to be optimistic about. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Several wickets were gifted to a strong attack, which did not need to work as hard as it might have expected.

Liam Dawson polished off the innings with 3-8 in 4.4 overs, the evergreen Kyle Abbott returning 3-42.

The encouraging signs really began after Hampshire had reached a menacing 70-0 in reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge, perhaps even embarrassing defeat had looked on the cards at that stage but good bowling from George Hill and Jack White, especially, who each took three wickets, allied to some steady stuff from off-spinner Dom Bess, kept the final total of 249 to within manageable levels.

Yorkshire worked hard to stem the runs by bowling straight lines, with Hill conceding less than two runs an over.

White had a very promising debut in Yorkshire colours, the close season acquisition from Northamptonshire proving his worth.

One man who has been proving his worth for the best part of two decades is Adam Lyth, the 37-year-old opener.

Like a fine wine … well, you know the cliche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyth’s 106 in the second innings, made from 275 balls in five minutes short of seven hours, ensured that Yorkshire at least had something to bowl at, with new captain Jonny Bairstow chipping in with a half-century too.

It was much better from Yorkshire, their fighting spirit to the fore. The likelihood was always that they were going to lose but at least they scrapped to the end.

On another day, they might even have sneaked something.

Three dropped catches did nothing to help their cause, and there were one or two close shaves as Hampshire pursued their nuisance target.

Bess led the way with 3-52, and the margin of defeat could certainly have been worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The word is frustration because I think we created eight or nine chances (to take wickets) and it could have been a lot different,” added McGrath.

However, he saw plenty to like – not least from Lyth, who reined himself in with Boycottian resolve.

“He’s obviously a very experienced, top player, but it was probably the sort of hundred that he doesn’t normally play,” said McGrath. “That’s with the greatest deal of respect for him.

“The way he dug in, took the sting out of the situation, particularly after we lost two early wickets, was impressive. Him and ‘Bluey’ (Bairstow) got us back in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And for him (Lyth) to manage the tail like he did, it was probably up there with one of his best hundreds.”

Attention now turns to the first home match of the season against Worcestershire on Friday.

Despite their opening round defeat, Yorkshire will be confident.