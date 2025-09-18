England all-rounder Sarah Glenn to join Yorkshire CCC Women for Tier 1

CRICKET: Yorkshire have signed England all-rounder Sarah Glenn on a two-year contract.
By Chris Waters
Published 18th Sep 2025

Glenn has joined from The Blaze ahead of Yorkshire’s elevation to Tier 1 status.

The 26-year-old leg-spinner and middle-order batter said she was delighted to make the move north.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Yorkshire,” she said. “It feels like a new chapter with huge potential.

Sarah Glenn of England is to join Yorkshire for next summer (Picture: Philip Brown/Getty Images)placeholder image
Sarah Glenn of England is to join Yorkshire for next summer (Picture: Philip Brown/Getty Images)

“Yorkshire has a passionate fan-base that really cares about the women’s game, and it’s an exciting time for the club moving to Tier 1.

“I want to push my game to the next level and I’ve always believed that being around ambitious team-mates, excellent coaching and a high-performance environment brings out the best in me. Yorkshire has all three of these in abundance.”

Rich Pyrah, the Yorkshire women’s head coach, said: “We are delighted to bring Sarah to the club.

“She is an outstanding cricketer and someone who has been there and done it at the highest level.”

Glenn has been capped 91 times across ODI and T20 cricket, taking 112 wickets.

She is preparing for the 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka which starts at the end of this month.

