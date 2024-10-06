'England are pioneers': Yorkshire CCC and Pakistan captain Shan Masood in awe of Test opponents

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ultra-aggressive approach England have adopted since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum came together as captain and coach has redrawn the entire identity of a team once known for their conversatism and forced other sides to react.

Ashes rivals Australia are among those who have scoffed at the idea that England are breaking new ground but 2024 has been a fast-scoring year in Test cricket – never more than in India’s recent victory over Bangladesh in Chennai, when their run-rate sat at an electrifying 8.22 in the first innings.

And Masood gives England the credit.

“It has had an effect on the world. The best thing England has done is realise there are other perspectives and things that might suit you,” he said.

“Sometimes we get too caught up in set ways of doing things. The key is to find new ways of doing things. That is how the world has always progressed and cricket is no different. It is like life. You try and evolve and create new ways and England have been pioneers in that.”

Masood desperately needs to find a way to clip the tourists’ wings over the next three weeks as he seeks to bring some joy back to his nation’s cricketing public.

Things have been turbulent in the ranks for some time, with reports of in-house disputes between key players and a 2-0 home defeat Bangladesh taking his own record as skipper to five consecutive losses.

