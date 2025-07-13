England bounce back against India to set up thrilling final day at Lord's

England’s bowlers set up a thrilling day five shootout at Lord’s as 14 wickets tumbled amid high drama at the home of cricket.

England were bowled out for a sub-par 192 on the fourth evening, a combination of relentless bowling and self-inflicted errors leaving India favourites to chase 193 at the change over.

But they responded brilliantly with ball in hand, sending the tourists in at 58-4 in an unmissable final hour.

Jofra Archer bounced out Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, Brydon Carse sawed off Karun Nair and Shubman Gill with a pair of lbws and Ben Stokes provided the perfect finale, smashing the stumps of nightwatchman Akash Deep with the last ball of the day.

England's Brydon Carse appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during day four of the Third Rothesay Men's Test at Lord's, London

Had Chris Woakes taken a caught and bowled to dismiss KL Rahul on five, England might even have had their noses in front.

The atmosphere inside the historic venue had reached fever pitch, Joe Root acting as cheerleader as he exhorted the crowd to roar the home side on, and Monday is already a sellout after fans snapped up the remaining tickets in anticipation of a classic finish.

Tensions were simmering nicely following the time-wasting row that erupted late on the third evening, India enraged by Zak Crawley’s go-slow antics that robbed them of a second over before stumps.

Crawley pulled every trick in the book to prevent Mohammed Siraj getting the ball in his hand and the seamer had clearly been stewing on the incident overnight.

When Ben Duckett swiped horribly across the line and lobbed a gentle catch to mid-on, Siraj rushed down the pitch with eyes bulging and barked in celebration just a yard from the left-hander’s face. Neither man took a backward step as Duckett made his way and the subsequent nudge of shoulders is likely to draw censure from the match referee.

By then there were already signs that the Lord’s pitch had come to life, with Bumrah’s sixth ball of the morning exploding violently at Crawley and knocking the bat from his hands as he took evasive action.

Conditions proved too much for Ollie Pope to bear, the England No 3’s only scoring shot coming with a thick edge over the slips. He was lbw to his 17th ball, Siraj dragging one back in on the seam to beat his defensive push.

Crawley’s travails were even more protracted, hitting fresh air more regularly than leather as Siraj and Bumrah worked him over relentlessly. But he walked headlong into a glaring trap, flashing a wayward drive at the gentler Nitish Kumar Reddy and picking out one of two gully catchers. Harry Brook joined Root at 50-3 and embarked on a counter-attack.

He raced to 22, twice scooping Deep for four over his shoulder and stroking a steepling six into the pavilion. But his exuberance came at a cost. In Deep’s second over he went low again, aiming for a pre-meditated sweep only to be bowled round his legs. Root and Stokes chiselled out 67 runs in 128 deliveries.