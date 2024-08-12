England captain Ben Stokes injured on Northern Superchargers duty in The Hundred

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England captain Stokes retired hurt having made two from four balls when he pulled up completing a quick single and grasped at his left leg.

The Superchargers were effectively 29-3 from 36 balls when Ollie Robinson was caught by Jamie Overton off Scott Currie but Nicholas Pooran smashed 66 from 33 balls to inspire a memorable comeback victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Indies batter hit eight sixes and found willing allies in first Harry Brook and then Adam Hose to see the visitors home.

Ben Stokes of Northern Superchargers is carried from the field after picking up an injury during The Hundred match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers at Emirates Old Trafford on August 11 (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Phil Salt drove his Manchester team to an intimidating 156-3, hitting 61 off only 28 deliveries.

The Superchargers required 124 from 60 but Brook hit 43 from 26 deliveries and Hose hammered 27 off 14 including the winning six.

Superchargers now need to beat London Spirit at Headingley on Tuesday to progress to the knock-out stages but will almost certainly have to do so without Stokes, who will also be a major doubt for England’s Test series against Sri Lanka which starts in 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player of the match Pooran said: “It’s definitely one of my better innings, knowing the situation of the game.