England captain Ben Stokes injured on Northern Superchargers duty in The Hundred
England captain Stokes retired hurt having made two from four balls when he pulled up completing a quick single and grasped at his left leg.
The Superchargers were effectively 29-3 from 36 balls when Ollie Robinson was caught by Jamie Overton off Scott Currie but Nicholas Pooran smashed 66 from 33 balls to inspire a memorable comeback victory.
The West Indies batter hit eight sixes and found willing allies in first Harry Brook and then Adam Hose to see the visitors home.
Phil Salt drove his Manchester team to an intimidating 156-3, hitting 61 off only 28 deliveries.
The Superchargers required 124 from 60 but Brook hit 43 from 26 deliveries and Hose hammered 27 off 14 including the winning six.
Superchargers now need to beat London Spirit at Headingley on Tuesday to progress to the knock-out stages but will almost certainly have to do so without Stokes, who will also be a major doubt for England’s Test series against Sri Lanka which starts in 10 days.
Player of the match Pooran said: “It’s definitely one of my better innings, knowing the situation of the game.
“Walking into bat with 100 plus runs to get, and this format it creeps up on you very fast but I was really happy that I could contribute and be there to the end.”