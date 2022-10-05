England cricketer Jonny Bairstow reveals which Yorkshire golf club he suffered freak leg break at - and how it happened

Bairstow was unable to play any part in Yorkshire’s attempt to avoid relegation after he shattered his leg and dislocated his ankle in the freak accident on September 2.

A bizarre Whatsapp voice note hoax claimed that he had been at Ganton, a club near Scarborough, at the time – but Bairstow has now confirmed that he was actually at Pannal, a course in Harrogate not far from his home in north Leeds, in an interview with The Telegraph.

He had just played the third hole with two friends and walked to the side of the green, but slipped on wet grass on a slope down to the next tee box. As he tried to regain his balance, his left ankle turned right and dislocated, and his weight went through his lower left leg.

England's Jonny Bairstow who has announced he will not play again this year after undergoing successful surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle. Issue date: Monday October 3, 2022.

The sportsman admits he was ‘screaming uncontrollably’ due to the pain and had to be taken back to the car park on a golf buggy while hoping that club members did not realise what had happened.

A friend drove him to the nearest hospital, but the wait was so long that they decided to go to A&E in York instead after he had been several hours without pain relief.

He suffered multiple fractures in his left fibula and has had a plate inserted during an operation in London. He is not able to give a date for his return to the game.

He has been mainly housebound since, though he did go to Old Trafford to watch Leeds Rhinos in the Super League Grand Final.

