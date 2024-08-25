Speaking after Yorkshire’s four-wicket win against Sussex at Scarborough, Farbrace, now the Sussex head coach, was adamant that Bairstow still has much to offer at the highest level.

His comments came as Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, confirmed that Bairstow will also play in the next County Championship match against Middlesex at Headingley, starting on Thursday.

Bairstow, who scored 57 in the first innings at North Marine Road and kept wicket well, lost his Test place earlier this summer but was part of the team that took part in the T20 World Cup.

Plenty still to offer: Jonny Bairstow takes the applause of the Scarborough crowd after being dismissed for a fine half-century in the first innings of the County Championship win against Sussex. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I’m not a selector, but Jonny Bairstow is a fantastic player who I don’t think we’ve seen the last of in international cricket by any means,” said Farbrace. “The innings he played here was typical Jonny - he came out, puffed his chest out and showed the crowd how much he loves playing at Scarborough.

“He’s a quality player, and I thought his keeping was excellent; he kept wicket really, really well. Look, he’s just an outstanding cricketer, isn’t he.”

Bairstow’s first appearance at North Marine Road for nine years - and first of the summer for Yorkshire in any format - helped the hosts to a win that put them nine points behind Farbrace’s leaders with four games left. It was Yorkshire’s third successive Championship victory, something they last achieved in 2021.

“We love welcoming our international players back, and Jonny Bairstow in any batting line-up is a problem for the opposition,” said Gibson. “He got some runs and hopefully next week at Headingley he can make some more runs.

Paul Farbrace, the former England assistant coach, pictured at the Headingley Test against New Zealand in 2015. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“With Shan Masood going back to Pakistan (for the Test series against Bangladesh), Jonny adds his experience to our batting line-up.”

Of his side’s latest triumph, after wins over Gloucestershire and Derbyshire, Gibson said: “I think it was won with endeavour from all the players, especially the bowlers. Their effort across the two innings was fantastic. At no stage in the game did they get away from us.

“‘Coady’ (Ben Coad) will get all the plaudits (for his second innings five-fer), but all the seamers did well and (spinner) Dan Moriarty.

“I felt like we should have made more runs in the first innings, but some of our batting - Jonny Bairstow coming back in, young Will Luxton - was really good, and to get across the line is an amazing feeling because we’ve invested a lot in the game over the course of four days.”

Of Luxton, the 21-year-old who made his maiden first-class half-century (59) in the first innings, Gibson added: “I think ‘Luxy’s’ talent is there for everybody to see. He’s a fantastic player, and a smart cricketer too.

“He’s been captaining our second team, and you can have a real good cricket conversation with him.