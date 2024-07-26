Katherine Sciver-Brunt. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Katherine Sciver-Brunt, who played 267 times for England, has been named as an independent non-executive director.

Sciver-Brunt, 39, took 335 wickets for England across the formats before retiring last year amid emotional scenes.

In a 19-year career, the Barnsley-born right-arm seamer won three World Cups, four Ashes series and was named England Women’s Cricketer of the Year four times.

Karen Moorhouse. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Brunt, who also played for Yorkshire, Yorkshire Diamonds, Northern Diamonds and Trent Rockets, as well as Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, is one of two new independent non-executive directors appointed by the club.

Karen Moorhouse, 45, is a former lawyer with extensive experience in sports strategy, governance, regulation, inclusion and integrity across various sports; she is CEO of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Moorhouse, who grew up on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, previously held senior roles for the Rugby Football League and has served on several boards, including as a non-executive director on the board of the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Meanwhile, Leslie Ferrar, who has served on the Yorkshire board since May 2022, is to step down from her position later this month.

Ferrar has worked as a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee and leaves with the club’s thanks and best wishes.

Commenting on the new appointments, Colin Graves, the Yorkshire chair, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Katherine and Karen to the board.

“They are both exceptional individuals who bring a wide variety of skills, talent, experiences and knowledge which will benefit the club.

“The board of YCCC is committed to continuing to build a culture of EDI and implementing best practice in leadership and governance.