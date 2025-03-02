England quick to move on after Champions Trophy exit as Jofra Archer offers Test return hope
It is just over four years since Archer last featured in the longest format, with a chronic elbow and back injuries the reasons for his career being stop-start since bursting on to the scene in 2019.
His latest comeback has been carefully managed and restricted to T20s initially and then ODIs, with a broader view for him to face India at home and Australia away in marquee Test series in the next year.
An Indian Premier League stint beckons after England’s early exit at the Champions Trophy but McCullum is hopeful Archer will be back in whites and ready for a five-match marquee series against India.
“We know how great Jofra is at the very top of his game and to have him back, fit and excited about playing is a real win for English cricket,” said England head coach McCullum.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re always doing the right thing by Jof and understanding the risks involved but I’m pretty sure he’s pretty keen to play Test cricket.
“If you can add him to the battery of fast bowlers you’re trying to build then it only strengthens the squad. I’ll sit down with some of the players after this and work out what their ambitions are.
"I would imagine Jof would be keen to play Test cricket this summer. Overall, I’m really pleased to see where Jof’s at and it’s great to see him back playing and injury-free at the moment.”
Archer took 2-55 in England’s seven-wicket thrashing by South Africa in Karachi on Saturday as Jos Buttler’s white-ball captaincy ended in sorry fashion with a seventh consecutive ODI defeat.
All of his six wickets – Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone were the next best on the list for England with three – arrived in the first 10-over powerplay to demonstrate his potency with the new ball.
He was not as effective in his second and third spells but coming through the winter unscathed and playing in nine of 11 matches, missing the other two with a cut on his hand, is a massive plus for England.
McCullum, meanwhile, is open to splitting England’s white-ball captaincy an has not ruled out offering the position to someone currently outside the set-up.
Jos Buttler signed off from the role in Karachi as England ended a miserable Champions Trophy campaign.
Harry Brook is the overwhelming favourite to succeed Buttler but concerns hang over the Yorkshire batter’s workload because of his status as an all-format regular and England’s tightly-packed schedule.
England could lighten the load by putting Brook in charge of the ODI side and appoint a separate T20 skipper, which would leave them with three different captains as Ben Stokes oversees the Test fortunes.
“I’ll work it out, look at how the structure works and what each side needs,” added McCullum. “If it’s the same person, great, if it’s two, that’s great, too. Give me a couple of weeks to work it out and get this thing back on track.”