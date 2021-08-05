England v India, First Test, Day Two: James Anderson drags England back into contention before rain arrives

Golden moment: England's Jimmy Anderson celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli with team-mate Joe Root. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Having dismissed England for 183 at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, India threatened to take the game completely out of reach with an opening stand of 97 before a storming fightback.

Ollie Robinson struck with the last ball before lunch, Anderson removed Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli with successive deliveries to whip the Nottingham crowd into a frenzy and Jonny Bairstow produced a brilliant run-out as the hosts harvested four wickets for just 15 runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 125-4 things were wonderfully poised for the battle to continue but the weather had other ideas, with bad light and rain combining to wipe out the second half of the day. Just three balls were possible from 2.30pm, Anderson sending down one in the briefest of restarts at 4.15pm and another two at 5pm. On both occasions the rain returned with comically poor timing. There was no doubting the highlight of the 33.4 overs that were possible, with the notoriously dour Anderson wheeling away in delight and beaming from ear to ear after snaring Kohli’s outside edge with a typically challenging welcome delivery.

Early exit: India's Virat Kohli walks off dejected after getting out on his first ball from James Anderson. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

It was the 619th time he has celebrated a Test wicket – taking him joint third on the all-time list with Indian great Anil Kumble – but it is hard to remember a time when he has shed his usual reserve so passionately. It was the first time since 2014 he had dismissed Kohli with a red ball, a run of 12 Tests home and away, but the moment was a sweet one.

Asked how he would handle Anderson on the eve of the series, the India skipper had offered a two-word response: “just bat”. He followed that plan, but for rather shorter than intended.

England started the day with Anderson and Robinson in tandem, the latter getting the nod ahead of Stuart Broad, but India openers Rohit Sharma (36) and KL Rahul (57no) stood firm against a decent examination.

Things were looking decidedly one-sided until Robinson chanced a bouncer in the final over before the break, hustling Rohit into an ungainly hook that sailed into Curran’s hands at fine leg.

With Anderson working his way into a magnificent spell at the other end there was nowhere for the number three to hide, and he had made just four by the time he got one with his name on. The ball was whistling towards off stump until it straightened up a little, clipped the edge of the bat and settled in Jos Buttler’s gloves.

Enter Kohli, who has been trading blows with Anderson since 2012. No surprise, then, that Anderson reacted so emotively when his very first offering took care of the India skipper.

It was a lovely ball, with the seam upright holding its position and kicking slightly off the surface, but Kohli was pushing with hard hands as he looked for firm contact. As soon as Buttler closed his gloves around it, Anderson was leaping in the air and basking in the moment.