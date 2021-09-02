England v India: ‘It felt like it’s been a long time coming’ - Chris Woakes

England's Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma, caught by England's Jonny Bairstow. Pictures: PA.

For the first time since last August the Warwickshire all-rounder was part of the England XI and he was sure to mark the occasion in style as he picked up 4-55.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma with his sixth ball of the morning to get the hosts on the board, added the scalps of Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur and also saw captain Virat Kohli dropped off his bowling.

“I’ve loved it. It felt like it’s been quite a long time coming,” he said with a broad smile after play.

“I’ve been in Test squads throughout the winter and didn’t get the nod; I’ve been caught up in a few isolation incidents to do with Covid and then obviously this summer I picked up a niggle.

“So it has been a bit up and down but it was it was well worth the wait and to get out there today and be back bowling for England...

“I really enjoyed it.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s probably going to be a bit sore in the morning but it’s good to have those those pains and those bowling aches back.

“I’ve been absolutely desperate to play.

“I’ve been obviously watching from home and I always felt like I was gonna play a part at some point,” he said.

“I’ve been working with the medical team for the last couple of weeks to try and get me as close to match ready as possible and I declared myself fit.