JOSH TONGUE lived up to his new nickname by blowing away India’s tail for the second time in three days and reviving England’s hopes of an unlikely win in the first Test at Headingley.

India were streets ahead for most of the fourth day, KL Rahul’s 137 and Rishabh Pant’s 118 taking their team to a remarkable five centuries in the match, but England came back fighting late on.

Tongue conjured a triple-wicket maiden as India lost their last six batters for just 31 to finish 364 all out, reprising his first-innings role as tail-end destroyer – wiping out Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the space of four balls.

That left England needing 371 to win – just seven short of the record chase they managed against the same opposition at Edgbaston in 2022. Zak Crawley and Duckett scored 21 of those in six overs before the close.

England drew first blood just seven balls into the day’s play, Brydon Carse cutting down Shubman Gill’s stumps via a big inside edge.

But in Rahul and Pant, England encountered two men unwilling to go quietly. Rahul was a study in diligence, with Pant more unpredictable. He hacked his second ball a few inches over slip, came down the track to Chris Woakes and knelt to slog-sweep an 87mph delivery from Carse.

India ended the morning with just 63 runs on their ledger. Rahul, who made one error on 58 and was shelled by Harry Brook at gully, was responsible for just 25 of them from 82 balls.

But they cashed in impressively after lunch, dialling up the intensity to heap 145 runs in the middle session. Pant rode his luck at times, nicking Tongue through an unoccupied first slip on 31. When England filled that gap, he edged through the gap at second.

But there was some wonderful ball-striking too. He lined up Tongue for some heavy treatment and launched Bashir for two sixes in three balls.

Despite tip-toeing carefully through the 90s, Pant was quicker to his hundred by 72 deliveries.

England enjoyed a much-needed reprieve when Pant picked out Zak Crawley at long-on eyeing another big blow off Bashir. The relief was palpable after a fourth-wicket stand of 195 that ate up 47 dispiriting overs.

Carse found a chink in the armour, pounding the pitch hard enough to conjure a hint of extra bounce to undo Rahul’s impeccable defence.

When Woakes had Karun Nair caught and bowled it was over to Tongue to work some magic with the second new ball.

He made light work of Thakur, who sprayed straight to slip, roughed up Siraj as the next ball thumped his glove and produced a testing hat-trick ball that Bumrah gamely defended. That was the extent of his resistance, though, with the next one flattening middle stump.

Having lost seven for 41 on Saturday, India’s lower order had flopped again from 333-4 to 364 all out.