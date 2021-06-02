England v New Zealand, first Test - Duo in for Lord’s debut

Bracey’s inclusion as wicketkeeper was confirmed by Joe Root on the eve of the contest while Robinson was presented with his first Test cap, with the Sussex fast bowler part of a four-man all-seam attack.
James Anderson makes his 161st Test appearance - equalling Sir Alastair Cook’s record - while stand-in vice-captain Stuart Broad and express paceman Mark Wood also feature, with no room in the XI for a specialist spinner.
The quick bowlers were thrust into action straight away as New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first on a gloriously sunny morning, as England welcomed fans back in a home Test for the first time since 2019.
Capacity has been capped at 25 per cent - around 7,500 spectators per day are expected to attend for a Test where England are without injured pair Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, with several others rested for the two-match series.
New Zealand handed a Test debut to Devon Conway, who will open the innings alongside Tom Latham.