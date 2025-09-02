England v South Africa: Sonny Baker gets cooked in Headingley sunshine

Less than 48 hours after the Hundred final at Lord’s, cricket turned its attention back to the one-day format as international cricket returned to Headingley on Tuesday.

In gleaming Leeds sunshine, Sonny Baker earned his first England cap in the curtain-raiser of the three-match series against South Africa.

Fresh from taking nine wickets in seven games for Manchester Originals at The Hundred, Baker was added to the England XI on the eve of the 1st ODI against the Proteas.

Consistently hitting the 90mph mark, Baker rose through Somerset's academy before moving to Hampshire after the 2024 season. The 22-year-old trained with Harry Brook and Co. for the first time on Sunday.

England bowler Sonny Baker reacts after being hit to the boundary during the 1st Metro Bank ODI between England and South Africa at Headingley (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He was the only debutant in the series opener between the two teams at Headingley. With Baker’s family in attendance, the England speed merchant received his maiden international cap from Manchester Originals team-mate Jos Buttler – but he endured a torrid debut.

Baker was bowled by spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-22) for a golden duck as England suffered a shocking batting collapse in the Headingley encounter.

After England recorded their lowest ODI total in Leeds since 1975, Hampshire fast bowler Baker was asked to open the England attack with premier pacer Jofra Archer in Leeds.

