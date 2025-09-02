England v South Africa: Sonny Baker gets cooked in Headingley sunshine
In gleaming Leeds sunshine, Sonny Baker earned his first England cap in the curtain-raiser of the three-match series against South Africa.
Fresh from taking nine wickets in seven games for Manchester Originals at The Hundred, Baker was added to the England XI on the eve of the 1st ODI against the Proteas.
Consistently hitting the 90mph mark, Baker rose through Somerset's academy before moving to Hampshire after the 2024 season. The 22-year-old trained with Harry Brook and Co. for the first time on Sunday.
He was the only debutant in the series opener between the two teams at Headingley. With Baker’s family in attendance, the England speed merchant received his maiden international cap from Manchester Originals team-mate Jos Buttler – but he endured a torrid debut.
Baker was bowled by spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-22) for a golden duck as England suffered a shocking batting collapse in the Headingley encounter.
After England recorded their lowest ODI total in Leeds since 1975, Hampshire fast bowler Baker was asked to open the England attack with premier pacer Jofra Archer in Leeds.
South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton targeted the debutant during the powerplay in their successful chase of 132. Fast bowler Baker conceded 56 runs in his first four overs against Temba Bavuma’s side as the visitors hammered England to take a 1-0 lead in the bilateral series.