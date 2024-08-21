England v Sri Lanka: Tourists provide some late resistance at Old Trafford

Ollie Pope’s first day as England captain started with a flurry of Sri Lankan wickets before lower-order resistance brought the tourists back into the contest on day one of the first Test.

Pope, who became England’s 82nd men’s skipper in place of the injured Ben Stokes, lost the toss but looked to have the golden touch as England reduced their opponents to a miserable score of six for three in the opening half-hour.

They were still well short of a competitive total when they slumped to 92-6 shortly after lunch but Pope’s hopes of a frictionless outing were met with defiance from opposite number Dhananjaya De Silva (74) and debutant Milan Rathnayake (72).

Bad light meant Pope had to utilise spin at both ends as Sri Lanka eventually subsided for 236, far from an intimidating total but one they would have happily taken during their early struggles.

England's Shoaib Bashir (2R) celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal (unseen) for 17 runs on day one of the first Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

With Stokes watching on from the balcony, Pope would have been particularly frustrated by Rathnayake, who came in at No 9 and made the highest score of his first-class career.

England made 22 without loss from four overs before stumps were called, with Dan Lawrence surviving an awkward late passage on his first outing in more than two years. He and Ben Duckett will now get the chance to resume today, when England will be eyeing a sizeable lead.

The day started with an emotional tribute to the late Graham Thorpe. Joe Root appeared close to tears as players and fans remembered the classy left-hander with a minute’s applause.

There was also an honour for James Anderson at his home ground, with the recently retired record wicket-taker ringing the five-minute bell before play. Anderson would surely have loved the chance to work over a brittle batting lineup on his own patch but he could hardly have done much better than Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes.

Atkinson got things going, finding kick and carry with a short ball to Dimuth Karunaratne. The experienced opener feathered a simple catch through to Jamie Smith.

With the new ball offering handy movement, Woakes snapped up a double wicket-maiden. Nishan Madushka showed poor judgement as he wafted lazily at an outswinger and fed a regulation catch to Root at slip.

Seasoned campaigner Angelo Mathews came and went for a five-ball duck, thoroughly foxed by Woakes’ big inswinger. Mathews, a regular thorn in England’s side over the years, misread it entirely and offered no stroke as he was plumb lbw.

There was a brief rally at Matthew Potts’ expense before the arrival of Mark Wood put England back on the front foot.

His first ball touched 95mph and left Dinesh Chandimal tumbling on his backside as he took evasive action and he soon had Kusal Mendis caught off the glove as he fended a short ball.

Sri Lanka’s misery was compounded by a slice of misfortune before lunch, Chandimal lbw to Shoaib Bashir after the spinner got one to skid through at ankle height.

Kamindu Mendis became Woakes’ third victim when he was caught behind for 12 and Prabath Jayasuriya fell for 10.

When De Silva’s counter-attack concluded just before tea, turning Bashir to Lawrence at leg-slip, it looked like the end of the road.

But Rathnayake had ideas of his own.