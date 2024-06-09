JOS BUTTLER admitted risking a “gut call” by bowling Will Jacks at the start of England’s heavy defeat to Australia in a gamble that backfired badly.

England sprang a surprise when they handed Jacks the second over of the day in their crucial T20 World Cup game in Barbados, with the Surrey man having sent down a grand total of 12 deliveries in his previous 14 matches at this level.

He was smashed for 22 runs and withdrawn immediately from the attack, giving Australia the impetus to post the highest powerplay score (74) and largest total (201) of the tournament to date.

Buttler’s decision to go against convention was taken in the moment, with Jacks’ fellow off-spinner Moeen Ali starting the innings with a tidy over costing just three runs against Travis Head and David Warner.

While it was far from the only difference in a game settled by a handsome margin of 36, it set the tone for Australia dictating terms and carried the look of an unforced error.

“It was a gut call to go with Jacksy,” said Buttler. “Hindsight’s very easy to make different decisions. We talked a lot in the build-up about potentially bowling two overs of spin straight away against the two left-handers and Moeen bowled an excellent over first up.

“He is a very good option with his off spin. He’s done that role well in the IPL and I made a gut call today having seen Moeen’s first over. Having seen how that played out, that’s why I went with Will.

“But they hit some good shots, quite extreme conditions with the short boundary and the wind. It was a call that probably didn’t come off today.”

Defeat leaves England with plenty of work to do in Group B, sitting fourth out of five teams and carrying the worst net run-rate in the table.

England head to Antigua next and need not only to win, but to win well against Oman and Namibia to put themselves on course for the Super 8 stage. Neighbours Scotland are well placed to take advantage of any slips.

“The situation we find ourselves in is the situation we find ourselves in. We’ve got to be confident, keep our heads up and look forward to the next one,” said Buttler, who top-scored with 42 in the England chase.

“We’ll keep puffing our chest out and play some really good cricket, which we know we’re capable of. Yes, we were outplayed by Australia. They fully deserved it and I think there’s things we want to tidy up.”

A part-timer with just two overs in his previous 14 appearances, Jacks was out of his depth as Head launched his first two deliveries into the breeze and over the shortest boundary before Warner chipped him for six more over deep square.

Attempting to correct their mistake with a burst of speed from Wood, England then watched as Australia took 22 more from the paceman. A length ball on leg stump, a short, straight delivery and a wayward full toss all received the same treatment as Head and Warner swung hard.

It took just 22 balls to bring up the fastest half-century of the competition but neither batter could go long. Moeen bowled Warner for 39 off 16 balls with one that kept low and Jofra Archer’s clever variations in pace saw him scatter Head’s stumps with a cutter.

Another half-century stand followed between Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, with England faltering. Jonny Bairstow was slow to make ground on a potential catch, Chris Jordan offered too many wides and Buttler appeared to show signs of unhappiness at the standards of ground fielding.

England’s sloppiness even saw them penalised for a slow over-rate, losing a boundary fielder for the final over. Jordan somehow bowled his best over, taking his 100th T20 wicket and completing a run out.

Needing a daunting 10 an over against an attack brimming with class and experience, Phil Salt and Buttler kept up with par at the start of the chase. Salt flicked the first ball off his pads for four and by the third over they were 31 without loss, Salt launching his Kolkata Knight Riders team-mate Mitchell Starc for a 106-metre six into the top tier of the stand.

A 19-run over off Starc’s next visit, including sixes for both men, gave the scoreboard a welcome boost but the arrival of Adam Zampa’s leg-spin changed things.

His impact was instant, bowling Salt with a flat first delivery that clipped off stump. Buttler succumbed in Zampa’s second over, pounding a straight six before watching a reverse-sweep float straight to backward point.

England’s momentum evaporated as Jacks scratched out a run-a-ball 10 and Bairstow looked horribly out of sorts with seven off 13. Tied in knots by Zampa and caught in the deep off Hazlewood, he punched his bat as he stomped towards the changing room.