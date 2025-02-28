England's next white-ball captain: Favourites to replace Jos Buttler with Yorkshire star in pole position

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST
Jos Buttler is set to resign from his role as England’s white-ball captain.

The decision has been made following England’s group stage exit in the Champions Trophy, a third flop at a major tournament in the last 18 months.

He will retain the captaincy for the weekend’s dead rubber against South Africa, but then England will need to appoint a new skipper.

Buttler has served as captain since June 2022, having succeeded Eoin Morgan. He led England to T20 World Cup glory last year but will step aside after the upcoming fixture in Karachi.

He said: “I’m going to stand down as England captain, it’s the right decision for me and the team.”

Fans are now eager to learn who will step up to the plate, with England having a range of potentially suitable candidates at their disposal.

Here is an early look at the frontrunners to succeed Buttler as captain, courtesy of Betfair.

A look at the early favourites to replace Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain.

1. Favourites for England's white-ball captaincy

A look at the early favourites to replace Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain. Photo: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

100/1

2. 13. Rocky Flintoff

100/1 Photo: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

33/1

3. 12. Brydon Carse

33/1 Photo: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

33/1

4. 11. Joe Root

33/1 Photo: Sameer Ali/Getty Images

