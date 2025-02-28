The decision has been made following England’s group stage exit in the Champions Trophy, a third flop at a major tournament in the last 18 months.

He will retain the captaincy for the weekend’s dead rubber against South Africa, but then England will need to appoint a new skipper.

Buttler has served as captain since June 2022, having succeeded Eoin Morgan. He led England to T20 World Cup glory last year but will step aside after the upcoming fixture in Karachi.

He said: “I’m going to stand down as England captain, it’s the right decision for me and the team.”

Fans are now eager to learn who will step up to the plate, with England having a range of potentially suitable candidates at their disposal.

Here is an early look at the frontrunners to succeed Buttler as captain, courtesy of Betfair.