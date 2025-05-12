Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seemed a question of when, not if, Yorkshire would wrap up victory in Chelmsford.

Instead, an Essex side who started day four with just six wickets left battled their way to an improbable draw, closing on 273-9 having been left to chase a notional 520.

And so Yorkshire, having played all the cricket on days two and three, giving themselves a crack at their second County Championship win of the season, were left frustrated in the south-east sunshine, the game finally ending at 6.02pm.

Essex, whose recent record here is remarkable, showed why they are so difficult to beat at Fortress Chelmsford.

This was their 14th draw to go with 24 wins and only three defeats at the ground since the start of the 2019 season in the County Championship/Bob Willis Trophy.

Left a minimum of 123 overs to survive, when Yorkshire declared their second innings 10 minutes after tea on day three, they showed great fighting spirit to come through unscathed, the last-wicket pair of Simon Harmer and Jamie Porter surviving the final 38 minutes and 82 balls.

Matt Critchley and Michael Pepper did the bulk of the work during a fifth-wicket stand of 154 in 76.2 overs, Critchley scoring 75 from 246 balls in just over five hours, and Pepper 68 from 229 deliveries in just over four-and-a-half hours, a fine fighting rearguard.

NOT TO BE: Yorkshire's Dan Moriarty shows his frustration as the last Essex wicket won't come on a tense and exciting fourth day at Chelmsford. Picture courtesy of John Heald.

Essex had started day four on 64-4, with Critchley 13 and Pepper seven.

White, who had three of those wickets, began proceedings from the Sir Alastair Cook end, with Ben Coad operating at the Graham Gooch end.

There were only a couple of hundred spectators, most of them from Yorkshire by the sound of the support, and only one scoring shot in the first half-hour, Critchley angling Coad to the third-man boundary.

A more authentic stroke arrived when Critchley cover drove Coad to the boundary across the sun-drenched outfield, the placid pitch showing precious few demons.

George Hill successfully appeals for lbw against Michael Pepper from the final ball before tea at Chelmsford. Photo: John Heald.

Patience was the order of the day for Yorkshire, who rang the changes with the ball and in the field, using seven bowlers in the morning session.

Pepper, circumspect to begin with, opened up in the hour before lunch, suddenly sweeping Dom Bess for six to break the monotony.

He almost fell to the off-spinner in the same over, driving just wide of Jonny Tattersall at mid-wicket, diving to his left, the closest that Yorkshire came to a wicket before lunch.

Undeterred, Pepper, the 26-year-old right-hander, who had top-scored with 30 in the first innings, lofted Bess for another six over mid-wicket.

At last: Hill and Yorkshire celebrate Pepper's wicket. Photo: John Heald.

He had 45, and Critchley 34, when Essex lunched on 131-4, the hosts scoring 67 in 32 overs during the morning.

After the break, it was more of the same – probing bowling, rock-solid defence, and the occasional flourish from the fifth-wicket pair, who had come together at 42-3 on Sunday evening, the match looking vastly different at that stage, with Yorkshire’s hopes high.

Pepper was first to the half-century mark, reached from 155 balls with four fours and two sixes, Critchley following suit from 190 balls with his eighth boundary, a steer to third-man off Revis.

As the afternoon became increasingly hot, with just a light wind to take the edge off the temperature, an air of inevitability fell on proceedings, with much seeming to depend on the second new ball.

Yorkshire took it as soon as it became available, with the score 180-4 after 80 overs, but it made little difference to the tone of events, and it only came off the bat nicer when sweetly timed, such as when Critchley cover-drove White towards the larger of the two electronic scoreboards, then punched him through mid-wicket off the back foot towards the marquee where the visiting players get changed.

The closest shave was when Coad found Critchey’s outside edge only for the ball to land agonisingly short of Fin Bean at third slip.

Coad followed up by striking Pepper just outside the line in the opinion of Steve O’Shaughnessy, the unflappable umpire.

It looked as though a breakthrough might never come but, finally, from the last ball before tea, George Hill trapped Pepper leg-before from the Graham Gooch end, a window of opportunity for the visitors at last.

In the third over after the break, Dom Bess bowled Noah Thain through the gate and, in the next over, Hill struck again, this time capturing the key wicket of Critchley, who edged behind as he attempted to defend.